The report provides revenue of the global Smartwatches market for the period 2016–2026, considering 2019 as the base year and 2026 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global market during the forecast period. The global Smartwatches market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.

The global smartwatch market was valued at $20.62 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $96.31 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.6% from 2020 to 2026.The study of smartwatch in this report emphasizes on various products, operating systems, and corresponding applications. Different operating systems such as watchOS, Android, Linux, and others are available in the market.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the Smartwatches market across the globe.

Request Coronavirus Impact Analysis on This [email protected] https://www.qyresearchmedical.com/sample/37385

A comprehensive estimate on the Smartwatches market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Smartwatches during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

According to smartwatch market trends, many leading vendors such as Apple, Xiaomi, Fitbit, and others are operating in this segment. Various features include notifications, alerts, apps, answer messages by voice, media management, fitness tracking, and a very good battery life. The market size revenue considered in the report is revenue earned by companies by selling smartwatch. From application perspective, the report analyzes the market according to personal assistance, wellness, healthcare, sports, and others.

According to analysis, Apple shipped 31 million units of its smartwatches in 2019, which is expected to be 50% more than the entire Swiss wrist watch industry. The shipment of Apple smartwatch has been increased by 36% since 2018. In addition, the company is planning to use ceramic and titanium for its next generation smartwatch and watchOS 6 operating system in future, to provide lightweight and toughness to its upcoming product, and affecting the smartwatch market share globally.

Smartwatches are designed to, either on their own or when paired with a smart phone, provide features like connecting to the internet, running mobile apps, making calls, messaging via text or video, checking caller ID, accessing stock & weather updates, providing fitness monitoring capabilities, offering GPS coordinates & location directions, and more.

Led by innovations, smartwatch companies are spending heavily on the R&D front. Top players such as Samsung, Pebble, Maritime, and Sony are counting on their R&D investments as a prioritized strategy to increase their respective market shares. Further, a strong distribution support is another key aspect of this market. The leading companies are collaborating with their suppliers and resellers to penetrate in the market through the right selection of the channel, region, and target audience.

It is pertinent to consider that in a volatile global economy, we haven’t just conducted Smartwatches market forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also studied the market based on key parameters, including Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to comprehend the certainty of the market and to find and present the lucrative opportunities in market.

Complete The Payment and Get the Full Access of [email protected] https://www.qyresearchmedical.com/report/checkout/37385/3500

Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by value and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Factors such as increase in demand for wireless fitness and sports devices, surge in health awareness among users, and rise in technological advancements in smartwatch by market players are expected to drive the smartwatchmarket size to a certain extent. However, high initial cost of the technology, and problems related to power consumption and low battery life limit the market growth. Furthermore, growing emphasis for connected devices among various industries, and increasing demand for connected ecosystem are expected to offer lucrative smartwatchmarket growth globally,

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Market Segmentation:

The report is divided into major categories comprising product, application, regions and others. Every segment is further sub-segmented into several sub-segmented that are deeply analyzed by experts to offer valuable information to the buyers and market players. Every segment is studied thoroughly in order to offer a better picture to the buyers and stakeholders to benefit from. Information like highest prevailing product, highly demanded product by the application segment and end users are rightly mentioned in the Smartwatches report.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global Smartwatches market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global Smartwatches market.

Segment by Type

Apple Watch Kit

Android Wear

Tizen

Embedded OS

Segment by Application

Personal Assistance

Medical and Health

Fitness

Personal Safety

Significant factors operating in the global smartwatch market are growth in demand for wireless fitness and sports devices, increase in health awareness among consumers, and emergence of large number of players in the smartwatch market, which are expected to drive the market globally. However, high cost of smartwatch acts as a major restraint, which is expected to hamper the market growth to a certain extent. Furthermore, rise in investment on building connected ecosystem is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market growth globally.

There is an increase in the demand for wireless electronics with rapid surge in the internet connectivity and digitalization. Monitoring and measuring physical activities, sensing environment, real-time data collection, and communication are some of the major applications, which are essential features in smart wireless fitness devices, and are expected to cater the major requirements of the customers. The advancement and rapid development of healthcare has witnessed the integration of AI. Smartwatch assisted with AI ensures smart diagnostics and doctors for monitoring patients’ health. Further, the increased investment in methods to develop smart technologies for further support in healthcare and fitnessdrives the market growth. The day to day fitness activities such as steps taken, calorie burnt, distance travelled, and others can be easily monitored and tracked using smartwatch. The smartwatch can be easily connected through smartphone through wireless connectivity or Bluetooth feature. This also helps the sports person or any customer to schedule their day to day tasks. Therefore, rise in demand for wireless fitness and sports devices acts as a major driver assisting the smartwatch market growth globally.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smartwatches are as follows:

History Year: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Major Players Covered in this Report

The updated market research report on Smartwatches market allows the buyers and manufacturers to stay updated with the current market trends, ongoing happenings, and a clear picture on the market scenario. List of key players included in the research report will help the market vendors to know their market position and plan more operational strategies to gain topmost position among other players. The report offers crucial company information on each market player, such as company profile, financial information, and recently adopted growth strategies. This will help other existing players and the new entrants to plan strategies and establish their presence in the market.

Major manufacturers & their revenues, percentage splits, market shares, growth rates and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

Company Overview

Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Recent Initiatives

Key Strategies Adopted by Players

Vendor Landscape

List of Suppliers

List of Buyers

Apple, Samsung, Sony, Motorola/Lenovo, LG, Pebble, Fitbit, Garmin, Withings, Polar, Asus, Huawei, ZTE, inWatch, Casio, TAG Heuer, TomTom, Qualcomm, Weloop, Epson, Geak, SmartQ, Hopu, Truly, etc

The rise in data dependency among the users, growth in demand for connected & smart system, and huge investment on building smart cities by the government are the major key areas that drive the demand for smart wearables. These smart wearables are used to make call, message alert, listening to music, playing games, and others. The mobile phone can be easily accessed through the smartphone. In future, its connectivity through various other devices lead to development of ecosystem. According to the United Nations, 68% of the world population is anticipated to shift in urban areas by 2050. In addition, the total expenditure on Internet of Things in Asia-Pacific is expected to increase at a high rate. This is expected to provide lucrative smartwatch market opportunity globally.

Regional Insights:

The Smartwatches market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Researchers have thoroughly studied about the historical market. With extensive research, experts have offered details on the current and the forecast demand made by these regions. The Smartwatches report also includes highlights on the prevailing product demanded by end users and end customers for better understanding of product demand by producers. This will help the producers and the marketing executives to plan their production quantity and plan effective marketing strategies to more buyers. Businesses can hence, increase their product portfolio and expand their global presence. Smartwatches market research report further offers information on the unexplored areas in these regions to help the producers to plan promotional strategies and create demand for their new and updated products. This will again help the manufacturers to increase their customers and emerge as leaders in the near future.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Smartwatches Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smartwatches

1.2 Smartwatches Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smartwatches Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Apple Watch Kit

1.2.3 Android Wear

1.2.4 Tizen

1.2.5 Embedded OS

1.3 Smartwatches Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smartwatches Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Personal Assistance

1.3.3 Medical and Health

1.3.4 Fitness

1.3.5 Personal Safety

1.4 Global Smartwatches Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Smartwatches Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Smartwatches Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Smartwatches Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Smartwatches Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Smartwatches Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smartwatches Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Smartwatches Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Smartwatches Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Smartwatches Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Smartwatches Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Smartwatches Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Smartwatches Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Smartwatches Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Smartwatches Production

3.4.1 North America Smartwatches Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Smartwatches Production

3.5.1 Europe Smartwatches Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Smartwatches Production

3.6.1 China Smartwatches Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Smartwatches Production

3.7.1 Japan Smartwatches Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Smartwatches Production

3.8.1 South Korea Smartwatches Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Smartwatches Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Smartwatches Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Smartwatches Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Smartwatches Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Smartwatches Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Smartwatches Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Smartwatches Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Smartwatches Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Smartwatches Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Smartwatches Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Smartwatches Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Smartwatches Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Smartwatches Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Smartwatches Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Smartwatches Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smartwatches Business

7.1 Apple

7.1.1 Apple Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Apple Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Samsung

7.2.1 Samsung Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Samsung Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Sony

7.3.1 Sony Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Sony Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Motorola/Lenovo

7.4.1 Motorola/Lenovo Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Motorola/Lenovo Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 LG

7.5.1 LG Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 LG Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Pebble

7.6.1 Pebble Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Pebble Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Fitbit

7.7.1 Fitbit Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Fitbit Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Garmin

7.8.1 Garmin Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Garmin Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Withings

7.9.1 Withings Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Withings Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Polar

7.10.1 Polar Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Polar Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Asus

7.11.1 Polar Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Polar Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Huawei

7.12.1 Asus Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Asus Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 ZTE

7.13.1 Huawei Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Huawei Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 inWatch

7.14.1 ZTE Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 ZTE Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Casio

7.15.1 inWatch Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 inWatch Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 TAG Heuer

7.16.1 Casio Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Casio Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 TomTom

7.17.1 TAG Heuer Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 TAG Heuer Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Qualcomm

7.18.1 TomTom Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 TomTom Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 Weloop

7.19.1 Qualcomm Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 Qualcomm Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 Epson

7.20.1 Weloop Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 Weloop Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.21 Geak

7.21.1 Epson Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.21.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.21.3 Epson Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.21.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.22 SmartQ

7.22.1 Geak Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.22.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.22.3 Geak Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.22.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.23 Hopu

7.23.1 SmartQ Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.23.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.23.3 SmartQ Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.23.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.24 Truly

7.24.1 Hopu Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

7.24.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.24.3 Hopu Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.24.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Truly Smartwatches Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Smartwatches Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Truly Smartwatches Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Smartwatches Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Smartwatches Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Smartwatches

8.4 Smartwatches Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Smartwatches Distributors List

9.3 Smartwatches Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Smartwatches (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smartwatches (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Smartwatches (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Smartwatches Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Smartwatches Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Smartwatches Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Smartwatches Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Smartwatches Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Smartwatches Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Smartwatches

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Smartwatches by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Smartwatches by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Smartwatches by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Smartwatches

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Smartwatches by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smartwatches by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Smartwatches by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Smartwatches by Application (2021-2026)

14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

Complete The Payment and Get the Full Access of [email protected] https://www.qyresearchmedical.com/report/checkout/37385/3500

Contact Us:

QYResearch Medical

URL – http://www.qyresearchmedical.com/

Mailing Address : Apt 1408 1785 Riverside Drive Ottawa, ON, K1G 3T7, Canada

Any Assistance, Email – [email protected]