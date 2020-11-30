The report provides revenue of the global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus market for the period 2016–2026, considering 2019 as the base year and 2026 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global market during the forecast period. The global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

It is pertinent to consider that in a volatile global economy, we haven’t just conducted Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus market forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also studied the market based on key parameters, including Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to comprehend the certainty of the market and to find and present the lucrative opportunities in market.

Drivers and Restraints

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Market Segmentation:

The report is divided into major categories comprising product, application, regions and others. Every segment is further sub-segmented into several sub-segmented that are deeply analyzed by experts to offer valuable information to the buyers and market players. Every segment is studied thoroughly in order to offer a better picture to the buyers and stakeholders to benefit from. Information like highest prevailing product, highly demanded product by the application segment and end users are rightly mentioned in the Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus report.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus market.

Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Breakdown Data by Type

Electric Bus

Hybrids Bus

Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Breakdown Data by Application

City Traffic

Inter-city Traffic

School

Other

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus are as follows:

History Year: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Major Players Covered in this Report

The updated market research report on Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus market allows the buyers and manufacturers to stay updated with the current market trends, ongoing happenings, and a clear picture on the market scenario. List of key players included in the research report will help the market vendors to know their market position and plan more operational strategies to gain topmost position among other players. The report offers crucial company information on each market player, such as company profile, financial information, and recently adopted growth strategies. This will help other existing players and the new entrants to plan strategies and establish their presence in the market.

Major manufacturers & their revenues, percentage splits, market shares, growth rates and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

Company Overview

Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Recent Initiatives

Key Strategies Adopted by Players

Vendor Landscape

List of Suppliers

List of Buyers

Yutong

Daimler

MAN

Solaris Bus & Coach

Volvo

Ashok Leyland

BYD

New Flyer

Otokar

Scania

Tata Motors

King Long

Zhong Tong

Nanjing Gold Dragon

DFAC

CRRC

Foton

ANKAI

Guangtong

Gillig

Regional Insights:

The Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Researchers have thoroughly studied about the historical market. With extensive research, experts have offered details on the current and the forecast demand made by these regions. The Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus report also includes highlights on the prevailing product demanded by end users and end customers for better understanding of product demand by producers. This will help the producers and the marketing executives to plan their production quantity and plan effective marketing strategies to more buyers. Businesses can hence, increase their product portfolio and expand their global presence. Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus market research report further offers information on the unexplored areas in these regions to help the producers to plan promotional strategies and create demand for their new and updated products. This will again help the manufacturers to increase their customers and emerge as leaders in the near future.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Electric Bus

1.4.3 Hybrids Bus

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 City Traffic

1.5.3 Inter-city Traffic

1.5.4 School

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Production by Regions

4.1 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Yutong

8.1.1 Yutong Corporation Information

8.1.2 Yutong Overview

8.1.3 Yutong Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Yutong Product Description

8.1.5 Yutong Related Developments

8.2 Daimler

8.2.1 Daimler Corporation Information

8.2.2 Daimler Overview

8.2.3 Daimler Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Daimler Product Description

8.2.5 Daimler Related Developments

8.3 MAN

8.3.1 MAN Corporation Information

8.3.2 MAN Overview

8.3.3 MAN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 MAN Product Description

8.3.5 MAN Related Developments

8.4 Solaris Bus & Coach

8.4.1 Solaris Bus & Coach Corporation Information

8.4.2 Solaris Bus & Coach Overview

8.4.3 Solaris Bus & Coach Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Solaris Bus & Coach Product Description

8.4.5 Solaris Bus & Coach Related Developments

8.5 Volvo

8.5.1 Volvo Corporation Information

8.5.2 Volvo Overview

8.5.3 Volvo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Volvo Product Description

8.5.5 Volvo Related Developments

8.6 Ashok Leyland

8.6.1 Ashok Leyland Corporation Information

8.6.2 Ashok Leyland Overview

8.6.3 Ashok Leyland Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Ashok Leyland Product Description

8.6.5 Ashok Leyland Related Developments

8.7 BYD

8.7.1 BYD Corporation Information

8.7.2 BYD Overview

8.7.3 BYD Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 BYD Product Description

8.7.5 BYD Related Developments

8.8 New Flyer

8.8.1 New Flyer Corporation Information

8.8.2 New Flyer Overview

8.8.3 New Flyer Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 New Flyer Product Description

8.8.5 New Flyer Related Developments

8.9 Otokar

8.9.1 Otokar Corporation Information

8.9.2 Otokar Overview

8.9.3 Otokar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Otokar Product Description

8.9.5 Otokar Related Developments

8.10 Scania

8.10.1 Scania Corporation Information

8.10.2 Scania Overview

8.10.3 Scania Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Scania Product Description

8.10.5 Scania Related Developments

8.11 Tata Motors

8.11.1 Tata Motors Corporation Information

8.11.2 Tata Motors Overview

8.11.3 Tata Motors Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Tata Motors Product Description

8.11.5 Tata Motors Related Developments

8.12 King Long

8.12.1 King Long Corporation Information

8.12.2 King Long Overview

8.12.3 King Long Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 King Long Product Description

8.12.5 King Long Related Developments

8.13 Zhong Tong

8.13.1 Zhong Tong Corporation Information

8.13.2 Zhong Tong Overview

8.13.3 Zhong Tong Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Zhong Tong Product Description

8.13.5 Zhong Tong Related Developments

8.14 Nanjing Gold Dragon

8.14.1 Nanjing Gold Dragon Corporation Information

8.14.2 Nanjing Gold Dragon Overview

8.14.3 Nanjing Gold Dragon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Nanjing Gold Dragon Product Description

8.14.5 Nanjing Gold Dragon Related Developments

8.15 DFAC

8.15.1 DFAC Corporation Information

8.15.2 DFAC Overview

8.15.3 DFAC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 DFAC Product Description

8.15.5 DFAC Related Developments

8.16 CRRC

8.16.1 CRRC Corporation Information

8.16.2 CRRC Overview

8.16.3 CRRC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 CRRC Product Description

8.16.5 CRRC Related Developments

8.17 Foton

8.17.1 Foton Corporation Information

8.17.2 Foton Overview

8.17.3 Foton Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Foton Product Description

8.17.5 Foton Related Developments

8.18 ANKAI

8.18.1 ANKAI Corporation Information

8.18.2 ANKAI Overview

8.18.3 ANKAI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 ANKAI Product Description

8.18.5 ANKAI Related Developments

8.19 Guangtong

8.19.1 Guangtong Corporation Information

8.19.2 Guangtong Overview

8.19.3 Guangtong Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Guangtong Product Description

8.19.5 Guangtong Related Developments

8.20 Gillig

8.20.1 Gillig Corporation Information

8.20.2 Gillig Overview

8.20.3 Gillig Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Gillig Product Description

8.20.5 Gillig Related Developments

9 Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Production Forecast by Regions

10.1 Global Top Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India

11 Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Sales Channels

11.2.2 Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Distributors

11.3 Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Electric Bus and Hybrid Bus Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

