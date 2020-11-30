Inorganic Color Pigments Market report is added by Value Market Research gives an in-depth investigation to gather all the important data including growth, current trends and value for the period of 2019-2026. This report includes the profiling of top leading players in the global industry along with their current strategic developments and market share. Further, the report includes opportunity analysis to estimate the market size. The report starts with the fundamental market overview and structure with dynamics, various segments and sub-segments with respect to regional analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the inorganic color pigments market include BASF SE, Clariant, DCL Corporation, Tata Pigments Limited, FERRO Corporation, Sun Chemical Limited, LANXESS, Heubach GmbH, Cabot Corporatio, Carl Schlenk AG, CBC Co., Ltd., Dayglo Color Corporation. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The growing importance of high performing colorants in various end-user industries to enhance aesthetics is the main driver behind the inorganic color pigments market’s growth. Increasing demand for customized products in the cosmetics industry will be a market booster. The ability to produce sustainable colorants for food products, pet foods, and pharmaceuticals will further propel market growth. Inorganic colorants’ demand is growing tremendously in various industries like automotive, packaging, textiles, plastics, building and construction, and printing because of its high stability and dispersion capabilities. The foremost restraining factors for this market’s growth are the toxic nature of some colorants, limited strength, and limited choice of colors.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of inorganic color pigments.

Market Segmentation

The entire inorganic color pigments market has been sub-categorized into product type, form and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product Type

Cobalt Pigments

Ultramarine Pigments

Bismuth Pigments

Iron & Iron Oxide Pigments

Cadmium Pigments

Chromium Pigments

Others

By Form

Aqueous

Powder

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Polymers

Construction Materials

Cosmetics

Textile Printing

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for inorganic color pigments market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

