Brain Imaging, Biomarkers and NeuroInformatics Market – Overview

Imaging is now becoming an increasing important tool in both clinical and research. A wide range of imaging techniques commercially available provides sensitivity to visualization of brain structure and function from the level of individual molecules to whole brain. Hence, brain imaging helps the researchers or the physicians to identify the area of brain which are affected by neurological disorders. Moreover, brain imaging also help in formulating new strategies for the treatment of brain disorders and similarly enable imaging of the brain structure or for the diagnosis of metabolic diseases. Imaging methods are noninvasive which also allow researchers to identify neural networks involved in the cognitive pathway. Likewise, neuroinformatics is the branch of science which is related with the organization of neuroscience data by the application of analytical tools and computational models. Neuroinformatics comprises multidimensional databases and software systems that store and analyze data from the genetic to the behavioral level. Similarly, biomarkers is defined as measurable indicator that are used for identification of particular disease. Biomarkers are used for identification of progress of disease, evaluation of most effective therapeutic regime for particular or drug target identification. Thus, in the field of neuroscience biomarker plays an essential role in identification of number of neurological disorders and abnormalities.

Brain Imaging, Biomarkers and NeuroInformatics Market – Key Trends and Drivers

Factors such as increase in geriatric population, investment in R&D and improved understanding of the nature of neurologic diseases are driving the market growth globally. Since, aged population is more prone to brain disorders therefore; increase in geriatric population will likely increase the neurodiagnostics market worldwide. Additionally, as per the World Health Organization, by 2020 nearly 14.1% of the world population will suffer from neurologic disorders which would further lure manufacturers to venture into this market.

The market for neurodiagnostics can be segmented on the basis of three primary market segments neuroimaging market, in vitro diagnostics market and neuroinformatics market. Neuroimaging segment can be categorized into computed tomography (CT), nuclear medicine imaging (PET, SPECT), magneto-encepahlography (EEG), electro-encephalography and other imaging software. In vitro diagnostics segments can be subdivided into protein biomarker assay, pattern recognition diagnostics, genetic testing and pharmacogenomics. Likewise, the market for neuroinformatics is subdivided into software used for diagnostics and storage namely IBM Blue Brain Project, Paul Allen Brain Atlas Project and other software. Brain imaging techniques allows the technicians to visualize how quickly drugs reach to the receptors and their action mechanism. Moreover, these techniques also allow visualization of changes in brain activity after long term usage of drug.

Global Brain Imaging, Biomarkers and NeuroInformatics Market: Competitive Landscape

Abbot Diagnostics, Brain Resource, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Electrical Geodesics, Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, NeuroVigil, Bio-Rad, Philips Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, Aspect Medical (Covidien), NeuroVista, Natus Medical, BrainScope, Zynex and others are some of the major players operating in brain imaging, neuroinformatics and biomarkers market.

