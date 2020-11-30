(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on ‘Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE)–Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2030’

DelveInsight’s ‘Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE)–Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the facts:

As per DelveInsight estimates, total prevalent population of Chronic Hand Eczema in 7MM is 4,229,215 cases in 2017. The estimates showed higher number of cases in females as compared to males.

Among the 7MM, United States accounts for the maximum number of CHE cases with 1,994,070 cases in 2017.

Among the 5 European countries, Germany had the highest prevalent population of Chronic Hand Eczema, followed by France and the United Kingdom. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population.

In terms of severity, most of the patients diagnosed with Chronic Hand Eczema have moderate to severe CHE.

Scope of the report:

The report covers the descriptive overview of CHE, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) market

Hand eczema (HE) are non-infectious, inflammatory cutaneous lesions and belongs to the most common skin disorder affecting the hands. In a substantial number of patients, HE can develop into a chronic condition that remain active even after avoidance of contact with potentially damaging allergens and/or irritants.

Chronic Hand Eczema (CHE) has been defined as either a long-lasting, relapsing course of HE, or HE unresponsive to standard treatment with emollients and topical corticosteroids for more than 3 months or the recurrence of symptoms two or more times within a year despite treatment. It seems more relevant to define CHE as an anatomoclinic syndrome with multifactorial origin. Hand eczema is an inflammatory skin disorder, clinically characterized by erythema, infiltration, hyperkeratosis, oedema, and vesicles.

Secondary signs may be scaling, hyperkeratotic areas, fissures, erosions, and bacterial infections, chiefly with Staphylococcus aureus. Important symptoms are itching and pain if there are fissures. Erythema, oedema and vesicles are characteristic of acute eczema, whereas infiltration, hyperkeratosis and fissures are seen in chronic eczema.

Some of the Companies:

Basilea Pharmaceutica/ Stiefel Laboratories

LEO Pharma/ Japan Tobacco

Asana Biosciences

And Many Others

Drugs Covered:

Toctino

Delgocitinib

ASN002

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

