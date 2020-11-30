(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Minimal Residual Disease – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“.

DelveInsight’s “Minimal Residual Disease – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Minimal Residual Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Minimal Residual Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the Facts:

As per the study by Joszt et al. 2019, overall, 66 patients (36%) achieved MRD— status on 1 or more samples. Among newly diagnosed patients, 43 (34%) achieved MRD– status at least once, whereas 55 (38%) patients receiving treatment for relapsed MM achieved MRD– status. In both groups of patients achieving MRD– status, progression-free survival was longer versus patients who were persistently MRD+.

As per the study by Ecker et al. 2019, of the 8 million female cancer survivors alive in the United States, nearly half are breast cancer survivors. Although long-term survival is generally favorable, up to 30% of breast cancer patients will eventually succumb to their disease, with the majority of deaths due to disease recurrence after a variable period of clinical remission following upfront multimodality therapy.

As per the study by Bene and Kaeda 2009, in a study on patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), the results showed that 21% of the patients assessed had undetectable MRD, with median time of progression of 44 months compared with 27 months with detectable CLL cells.

Request for free sample: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/minimal-residual-disease-market

View Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/minimal-residual-disease-market

Scope of the Report:

The report covers the descriptive overview of Minimal Residual Disease, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Minimal Residual Disease epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Minimal Residual Disease are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Minimal Residual Disease market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Minimal Residual Disease market

Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) describes a very small number of cancer cells that remain in the body during or after treatment. It is mostly used for blood cancers such as lymphoma and leukemias.

After treating cancer, any remaining cancer cells in the body can become active and start to multiply, causing a relapse of the disease. Detecting MRD may indicate that the treatment was not completely effective or that the treatment was incomplete. It happens so because not all of the cancer cells responded to the therapy, or because the cancer cells became resistant to the medications used.

According to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) an MRD positive test result means that disease was still detected after treatment. An MRD negative result means that no disease was detected after treatment.

To test for MRD, doctors use samples from either a blood draw or a bone marrow aspiration. It is used to measure the effectiveness of treatment and to predict which patients are at risk of relapse. It can also help in confirming and monitoring remissions, and possibly identify an early return of the cancer.

There are a few tests that can measure MRD. The more sensitive a test is, the more effective it is at finding a small amount of cancer cells among the many healthy cells. For patients who are MRD positive, the number of remaining cancer cells may be so small that they cannot be detected through traditional tests, such as viewing cells under a microscope.

The most widely used tests to measure MRD are flow cytometry, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS).

Some of the Companies:

Janssen

Novartis

GlaxoSmithKline

Pfizer

And Many Others

Drugs Covered:

Daratumumab + Lenalidomide

Midostaurin + Combination

Ofatumumab

Gemtuzumab ozogamicin

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Minimal Residual Disease Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Minimal Residual Disease Minimal Residual Disease: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Minimal Residual Disease Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Minimal Residual Disease Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

Minimal Residual Disease: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Minimal Residual Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Minimal Residual Disease Treatment Marketed Products

List to be continued in report

Emerging Therapies

List to be continued in report

Minimal Residual Disease: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Minimal Residual Disease KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

