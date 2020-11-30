(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“.

DelveInsight’s “Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the Facts:

According to the Orphanet, the prevalence of CAH is estimated to be 1–9 /100,000 cases.

According to the NORD, the most common form of CAH affects approximately 1/10,000–1/15,000 people in the United States and Europe.

According to DelveInsight estimates, the non-classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) cases are more frequent than the classic CAH cases.

After birth, all newborns in the United States are screened for a variety of conditions, including 21-hydroxylase deficiency. This is the most common cause of congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and accounts for 95% of classic CAH cases. Nonclassic CAH is not detected through newborn screening and is often not suspected until signs and symptoms of the condition begin to appear later in childhood or early adulthood.

Request for free sample: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/congenital-adrenal-hyperplasia-market

Scope of the Report:

The report covers the descriptive overview of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia market

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) is a group of rare inherited autosomal recessive disorders characterized by a deficiency of one of the enzymes needed to make specific hormones. CAH affects the adrenal glands located at the top of each kidney. Normally, the adrenal glands are responsible for producing three different hormones, which include, corticosteroids: which gauge the body’s response to illness or injury; mineralocorticoids: which regulate salt and water levels; and androgens: which are male sex hormones.

An enzyme deficiency is likely to make the body unable to produce one or more of these hormones, which in turn may result in the overproduction of another type of hormone precursor in order to compensate for the loss.

The most common cause of CAH is the absence of the enzyme 21-hydroxylase. Different mutations in the gene are responsible for 21-hydroxylase, which result in different levels of the enzyme, producing a spectrum of effects. 21-hydroxylase deficiency is broken down further into two subcategories: Classical CAH, which can be sub-divided into the Salt-Losing (SL) form or the Simple-Virilizing (SV) form, and Non-Classical CAH.

Classical CAH is by far the more severe form and can result in adrenal crisis and death if not detected and treated. Non-classical CAH is milder, and may or may not present symptoms. There are other much rarer forms of CAH as well, including 11-Beta hydroxylase deficiency, 17a-hydroxylase deficiency, 3-Beta-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase deficiency, congenital lipoid adrenal hyperplasia and p450 oxidoreductase deficiency, which all display different symptoms.

Some of the Companies:

Neurocrine Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences

Diurnal

And Many Others

Drugs Covered:

NBI-74788

Tildacerfont

Chronocort

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Treatment and Management

8.2. Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Treatment Algorithm

Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Treatment Marketed Products

List to be continued in report

Emerging Therapies

List to be continued in report

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

