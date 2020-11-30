Styrenic Polymers Market report is added by Value Market Research gives an in-depth investigation to gather all the important data including growth, current trends and value for the period of 2019-2026. This report includes the profiling of top leading players in the global industry along with their current strategic developments and market share. Further, the report includes opportunity analysis to estimate the market size. The report starts with the fundamental market overview and structure with dynamics, various segments and sub-segments with respect to regional analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the styrenic polymers market include Bayer Material Science, Lanxess Ag, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Nova Chemicals Corporation, ENI S.P.A., LG Chem Ltd., Ashland, Styrolution Group GmbH, Ineos Group Ag, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Alpek Sab De Cv, BASF, Kraton Polymers, CCP Composites, Chi Mei Corporation. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The market is primarily driven by the increasing use of styrenic polymers in the automobile sector as rising demand from this industry accounts for the growing concern over the reduction of the overall weight of automobiles. Further, the increasing adoption of the styrenic polymers in medical applications is propelling the market growth. In addition to this, shift from the use of PVC to styrenic polymers, owing to the several properties and environmental advantages offered by the latter, is likely to boost its demand in the medical industry. The fluctuations in the price of crude oil are anticipated to hinder the costs of raw materials for the styrenic polymers, which is projected to be a key factor hampering the global market growth during the forecast period.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of styrenic polymers.

Market Segmentation

The entire styrenic polymers market has been sub-categorized into type and end-use industry. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Methyl-Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene

Styrene Methyl-Methacrylate

Styrene Ethylene Butylene Styrene

Polystyrene

Styrene Acrylonitrile

Methyl-Methacrylate Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Styrene Butadiene Styrene

By End-Use Industry

Medical

Building And Construction

Electrical And Electronics

Automotive Industry

Consumer Goods

Marine Accessories

Packaging

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for styrenic polymers market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

