A hand washing station is a portable sink which can be placed for outdoor hand cleaning. The product is also used for indoor applications.

Key Drivers of the Global Hand Wash Station Market

Rising prevalence of H1N1 and COVID-19 is one of the key drivers of the hand wash station market . Rising consumer awareness about the importance of hand hygiene is expected to have a positive impact on the global hand wash station market.

. Rising consumer awareness about the importance of hand hygiene is expected to have a positive impact on the global hand wash station market. As per guidelines published by the World Health Organization (WHO) on April 1, 2020, every private and public commercial building should install a hand wash station for public access. This is one of the major reasons for the sales of hand wash stations at the global level.

Huge innovations and technological advancements in the manufacturing process of hand wash stations, including foot pump sink, single sink, and multiple sink, drives the growth of the hand wash station global market.

The commercial end-user segment is likely to expand at a higher pace in this market. Large number of corporate companies are installing hand wash stations near or inside their office premises.

Rising Investment from Government Sector to Create New Market Opportunities

Governments of different developing countries are investing in hand wash station installation in rural and metro cities. This could create new opportunities in the market.

High Bargaining Power of Buyers to Restrict Market Growth

A large product range of hand wash stations are available in the market. Moreover, many small-scale manufacturers offer this product at a lower price. As a result, bargaining power of buyers is very high. This slows down the market growth for large scale manufacturers.

Asia Pacific the Dominant Market for Hand Wash Stations

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest and fastest growing hand wash station market in 2019. North America and Europe accounted for significant share of the hand wash station market, with major players operating their global markets from these regions.

Many small & medium companies are present in North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America region. However, Germany and China are the hubs of hand wash station manufacturers.

Key Players Operating in the Global Hand Wash Station Market

The global hand wash station market is fragmented in nature. Companies are working on product innovation and development to increase their customer base. Furthermore, key companies are adopting the merger and acquisition strategy to improve their market revenue at the global level. Some of the key players operating in the global hand wash station market are listed below:

Acorn Engineering Company, Inc.

CROWN VERITY INC.

Monsam Enterprises

PolyJohn

Mr. John

TEAL Patents

Belson Outdoors

Transplumb Water Technologies

JW Craft Portable Restrooms, Inc.