An embedded system is a combination of computer hardware and software with dedicated function, either fixed in capability or programmed that are designed, to maximize efficiency and reduce pollution. The embedded system is an integral part of automotive safety systems, which include anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control, traction control, and automatic four-wheel drive. It displays information either on the windshield of the car or on a separate screen. The embedded system hardware includes microcontroller or microprocessor, integrated circuit, central processing unit, and others. The embedded software system includes operating system such as Linux, Windows, Java, and others.

Embedded System for Automotive Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rise in demand for embedded systems, which are generally available in the cars, is expected to drive the embedded system for automotive market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in modernization in the automobile industry, vehicle electrification, safety, and comfort are expected to boost embedded system during the forecast period. The embedded system for automotive market is likely to expand with a significant growth rate as all modern vehicles are equipped with embedded systems owing to extensive demand for safety and comfort while driving. This is expected to drive the embedded system for automotive market during the forecast period. Automotive embedded systems have a short life, which is estimated to restraint the embedded system for automotive market during the forecast period.

Embedded System for Automotive Market: Key Segments

The embedded system for automotive market can be segmented based on type, vehicle type, electric vehicle, sales channel, and region. Based on type, the embedded system for automotive market can be segregated into two types. Among type, the embedded hardware segment holds a prominent share of the market, as compared to the other segment. Embedded hardware includes four different components. The embedded hardware segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate due to replacement of components in the vehicle owing to malfunction.

Request Sample For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=41054

Based on vehicle type, the embedded system for automotive market can be classified into two different vehicle types. Among which, the passenger vehicles segment accounts for major market share of embedded system. The passenger vehicles segment can be further sub-segmented into hatchback cars, sedans, multipurpose vehicles, and sports-utility vehicles.

.In terms of electric vehicle, the embedded system for automotive market can be classified into two types. Among which the passenger electric vehicle segment holds the prominent market share of embedded system. The passenger electric vehicle segment can be further sub-segmented into battery operated electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid vehicle, and hybrid vehicle. Embedded system are expected to witness significant growth owing to increase in demand for electric vehicle.

Based on the sales channel, the embedded system for automotive market can be bifurcated into two types. The aftermarket segment accounts for a higher share of the embedded system for automotive market, as compared to the other segment. This due to short life of the embedded system and continuous replacement of electronic components.

Based on geography, the embedded system for automotive market can be segmented into five different regions. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global embedded system for automotive market owing to the high adoption rate of embedded system and the expansion of the automotive sector leading to an increased production of vehicles with embedded system, especially in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Read Latest Press Release [email protected] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-packaging-market-to-clock-value-us73-25-by-2024-end-with-increasing-international-trade-states-tmr-300789743.html

Also demand for embedded system are likely to witness significant growth in this region due to higher adoption rate of electric vehicle. Adding to the demand of electric vehicle is the subsidies offered by government which is expected to be a key factor to boost the demand for embedded system for automotive market during the forecast period.

Embedded System for Automotive Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global embedded system for automotive market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Infineon Technologies AG, and NXP Semiconductors.