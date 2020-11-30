A power weeder is a two-wheeled agricultural equipment with weeders attached to it. A power weeder can be operated by the operator either by walks or attach it to a tractor to guide the equipment.

Demand for multipurpose weeding tool in farming is likely to drive the global power weeder market. Power weeders are utilized to remove weeds, stir and pulverize the soil, and to loosen the soil after the crop has begun to grow. Additionally, power weeders are widely used to weed cotton, tomato, tapioca, paddy, sugarcane and pulses among other plant fields.

Key drivers of Power Weeder market

Rise in adoption of powered equipment for agriculture activities across the globe is estimated to be a prominent driver of the global power weeder market in the near future. Mechanization of agricultural activities is expected to propel the demand for agricultural tractors, harvesters, cultivators, and power weeders among other mechanical farming equipment. Developing economies depend heavily on agriculture; and their growing populations fuel the need for high farm yield. Consequently, governments and international organizations have been initiating various schemes to promote mechanization in the agriculture sector. This, in turn, is expected to drive the global power weeder market.

For instance, in August 2020, in India, under the Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization, the government released US$ 7.48 Bn to state governments across the country in order to boost inclusive growth and productivity in agriculture through mechanization. Similarly, in Africa, the African Union is aggressively promoting the adoption of sustainable mechanization across the continent under its Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program. Thus, off-highway vehicles, such as tractors and harvesters, are expected to play a pivotal role in augmenting agricultural productivity in these regions.

Rise in subsistence farming and agricultural activities, globally, is boosting the global power weeder market. Power weeders are cost-effective, smaller in size than tractors, and can be used in various plant fields as compared to tractors; hence, they are employed extensively by small farmers. Tractors can be difficult to operate in hilly areas and on slopes; hence, power weeders are highly useful, as they can be easily maneuvered across small farms. Power weeders are lighter than tractors and hence, provide minimal soil compaction.

However, disruptions in supply chain catering to the power weeder market, owing to the global pandemic of the coronavirus has led to the shutdown of production and manufacturing facilities, which in turn caused a shortage of raw material. This, in turn, is estimated to hamper the global market in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has negatively affected the power weeder market across the globe.

Asia Pacific to hold prominent share of power weeder market

In terms of region, the global power weeder market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific has presence of robust expanding economies including China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Asia Pacific is home to a significantly large population, as compared to other regions. Therefore, agricultural activities across Asia Pacific are expected to increase during the forecast period in order to cater to the rising demand for agricultural products across the region.

Increase in awareness about several benefits offered by mechanical farming equipment, such as saving time and labor costs coupled with government subsidies on farming equipment, is expected to drive the power weeder market in Asia Pacific. All the factors mentioned above have led Asia Pacific to account for a prominent share of the global power weeder market.

Key Players Operating in Global Power Weeder Market

The global power weeder market is highly concentrated due to the presence of top manufacturers. A few key players operating in the power weeder market are:

FALC srl

Greaves Cotton Limited

Honda Power Equipment

Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation Ltd. (KAMCO)

Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KMW)

Kranti Agro

KUBOTA Corporation