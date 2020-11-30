According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Classroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global digital classroom market size was worth around US$ 84 Billion in 2019. Digital classrooms refer to technology-enabled classrooms that are rapidly replacing traditional methods of teaching around the world. They comprise hardware and software components such as projectors, personal computers, lecture capture solutions, student information systems (SIS), interactive whiteboards (IWBs), student administrative software (SAS), enterprise resource planning systems (ERP) and learning content management systems (LCMS). They facilitate the learning process by employing an interactive manner of imparting knowledge, which further assists the students in retaining the acquired knowledge for a longer period.

Digital classrooms offer teachers the ability to analyze the skills that are acquired by students in real time and to provide instant feedback on their performance. As a result, students can have a more transparent outlook on their performance and other contributions regularly. Moreover, students nowadays prefer online means for collecting information on a topic, owing to strong internet penetration. Apart from this, governments in numerous countries are undertaking initiatives to improve the quality of education, teaching methods and infrastructure of educational institutions. These initiatives are projected to drive the demand for digital classroom solutions. Additionally, as cloud computing facilities help to minimize the expenditure on information technology (IT) systems, the introduction of learning analytics and cloud computing in digital classrooms is anticipated to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global digital classroom market to continue its moderate growth during the next five year.

Based on the product, the market has been divided into hardware, content and software. Amongst these, hardware represents the most popular product on account of the increasing adoption of e-learning devices worldwide.

On the basis of the application, the market has been bifurcated into K-12 and higher education. Currently, the K-12 segment accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, North America is the leading market, holding the majority of the global share. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for interactive learning and investments in information technology in the region.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined with some of the key players being Dell, Jenzabar, Blackboard, Discovery Education, Pearson Education, Promethean World Ltd., Oracle, Educomp, Ellucian, Echo360, D2L, Unit4, Saba, Smart Technologies, DreamBox Learning and McGraw-Hill Education.

