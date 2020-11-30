“

A recent report published by Report Ocean on the Rotary-screw Compressor Market is a detailed assessment of the key market dynamics. Followed by thorough research of the Rotary-screw Compressor Market industry business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision along with the study of historical as well as current market growth parameters. The research study identifies key influencing factors affecting the global market for Rotary-screw Compressor Market during the forecast period 2020-2026.

To study the Rotary-screw Compressor Market marketplace in detailed manner, the industry has been segmented in various segments.

Insights about regional segmentation of the Rotary-screw Compressor Market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of the worldwide market.

For the global Rotary-screw Compressor Market, the regional segments are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Market Players included in the research report to study the status of the Rotary-screw Compressor Market are:

The major vendors covered:

atlas Copco aB

Siemens aG

GE Oil & Gas

Gardner Denver, Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Hitachi Ltd.

Man SE

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Howden Group Ltd.

Boge Kompressoren

Sullair LLC

Bauer Kompressoren

Kaeser Kompressoren SE

Key objectives of the research report are:

• To estimate the market size of global Rotary-screw Compressor Market on regional and global basis.

• To evaluate key market determinants governing the dynamics of the global Rotary-screw Compressor Market during the forecast period.

• To recognize major market segments of the Rotary-screw Compressor Market and evaluate the market shares along with study of demand-supply gap analysis.

• To offer a competitive scenario of the global Rotary-screw Compressor Market with major strategic developments by key companies.

• To offer impact study of COVID-19 on the global Rotary-screw Compressor Market marketplace.

Benefits offered by the report:

• It offers market size estimation of the global Rotary-screw Compressor Market on regional and global level to provide detailed insights of the market.

• The report is based on unique research design for calculating market size estimation and forecast.

• Identification of key companies dealing in the global market with related strategic developments.

• The research study offers niche insights to support strategic decision-making process of buyer.

• The analytical report includes an exhaustive scope that cover all the possible market segments helping stakeholders dealing in the Rotary-screw Compressor Market.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Rotary-screw Compressor Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Rotary-screw Compressor Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Rotary-screw Compressor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Oil-free

1.4.3 Oil-injected

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Rotary-screw Compressor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Mining & Metals

1.5.3 Oil & Gas

1.5.4 Chemical & Petrochemicals

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Rotary-screw Compressor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Rotary-screw Compressor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Rotary-screw Compressor Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Rotary-screw Compressor Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Rotary-screw Compressor, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Rotary-screw Compressor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Rotary-screw Compressor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Rotary-screw Compressor Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Rotary-screw Compressor Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Rotary-screw Compressor Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Rotary-screw Compressor Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Rotary-screw Compressor Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Rotary-screw Compressor Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Rotary-screw Compressor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Rotary-screw Compressor Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Rotary-screw Compressor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rotary-screw Compressor Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Rotary-screw Compressor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Rotary-screw Compressor Production by Regions

4.1 Global Rotary-screw Compressor Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Rotary-screw Compressor Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Rotary-screw Compressor Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Rotary-screw Compressor Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Rotary-screw Compressor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Rotary-screw Compressor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Rotary-screw Compressor Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Rotary-screw Compressor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Rotary-screw Compressor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Rotary-screw Compressor Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Rotary-screw Compressor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Rotary-screw Compressor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Rotary-screw Compressor Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Rotary-screw Compressor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Rotary-screw Compressor Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Rotary-screw Compressor Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Rotary-screw Compressor Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Rotary-screw Compressor Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Rotary-screw Compressor Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Rotary-screw Compressor Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Rotary-screw Compressor Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Rotary-screw Compressor Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Rotary-screw Compressor Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Rotary-screw Compressor Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Rotary-screw Compressor Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Rotary-screw Compressor Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Rotary-screw Compressor Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary-screw Compressor Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary-screw Compressor Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Rotary-screw Compressor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Rotary-screw Compressor Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Rotary-screw Compressor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Rotary-screw Compressor Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Rotary-screw Compressor Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Rotary-screw Compressor Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Rotary-screw Compressor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Rotary-screw Compressor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Rotary-screw Compressor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Rotary-screw Compressor Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Rotary-screw Compressor Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Atlas Copco AB

8.1.1 Atlas Copco AB Corporation Information

8.1.2 Atlas Copco AB Overview

8.1.3 Atlas Copco AB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Atlas Copco AB Product Description

8.1.5 Atlas Copco AB Related Developments

8.2 Siemens AG

8.2.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

8.2.2 Siemens AG Overview

8.2.3 Siemens AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Siemens AG Product Description

8.2.5 Siemens AG Related Developments

8.3 GE Oil & Gas

8.3.1 GE Oil & Gas Corporation Information

8.3.2 GE Oil & Gas Overview

8.3.3 GE Oil & Gas Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 GE Oil & Gas Product Description

8.3.5 GE Oil & Gas Related Developments

8.4 Gardner Denver, Inc.

8.4.1 Gardner Denver, Inc. Corporation Information

8.4.2 Gardner Denver, Inc. Overview

8.4.3 Gardner Denver, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Gardner Denver, Inc. Product Description

8.4.5 Gardner Denver, Inc. Related Developments

8.5 Ingersoll-Rand PLC

8.5.1 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Corporation Information

8.5.2 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Overview

8.5.3 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Product Description

8.5.5 Ingersoll-Rand PLC Related Developments

8.6 Hitachi Ltd.

8.6.1 Hitachi Ltd. Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hitachi Ltd. Overview

8.6.3 Hitachi Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Hitachi Ltd. Product Description

8.6.5 Hitachi Ltd. Related Developments

8.7 Man SE

8.7.1 Man SE Corporation Information

8.7.2 Man SE Overview

8.7.3 Man SE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Man SE Product Description

8.7.5 Man SE Related Developments

8.8 Kobe Steel Ltd.

8.8.1 Kobe Steel Ltd. Corporation Information

8.8.2 Kobe Steel Ltd. Overview

8.8.3 Kobe Steel Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Kobe Steel Ltd. Product Description

8.8.5 Kobe Steel Ltd. Related Developments

8.9 Howden Group Ltd.

8.9.1 Howden Group Ltd. Corporation Information

8.9.2 Howden Group Ltd. Overview

8.9.3 Howden Group Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Howden Group Ltd. Product Description

8.9.5 Howden Group Ltd. Related Developments

8.10 Boge Kompressoren

8.10.1 Boge Kompressoren Corporation Information

8.10.2 Boge Kompressoren Overview

8.10.3 Boge Kompressoren Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Boge Kompressoren Product Description

8.10.5 Boge Kompressoren Related Developments

8.11 Sullair LLC

8.11.1 Sullair LLC Corporation Information

8.11.2 Sullair LLC Overview

8.11.3 Sullair LLC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Sullair LLC Product Description

8.11.5 Sullair LLC Related Developments

8.12 Bauer Kompressoren

8.12.1 Bauer Kompressoren Corporation Information

8.12.2 Bauer Kompressoren Overview

8.12.3 Bauer Kompressoren Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Bauer Kompressoren Product Description

8.12.5 Bauer Kompressoren Related Developments

8.13 Kaeser Kompressoren SE

8.13.1 Kaeser Kompressoren SE Corporation Information

8.13.2 Kaeser Kompressoren SE Overview

8.13.3 Kaeser Kompressoren SE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Kaeser Kompressoren SE Product Description

8.13.5 Kaeser Kompressoren SE Related Developments

9 Rotary-screw Compressor Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Rotary-screw Compressor Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Rotary-screw Compressor Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Rotary-screw Compressor Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Rotary-screw Compressor Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Rotary-screw Compressor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Rotary-screw Compressor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Rotary-screw Compressor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Rotary-screw Compressor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Rotary-screw Compressor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Rotary-screw Compressor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Rotary-screw Compressor Sales Channels

11.2.2 Rotary-screw Compressor Distributors

11.3 Rotary-screw Compressor Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Rotary-screw Compressor Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Rotary-screw Compressor Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Rotary-screw Compressor Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

