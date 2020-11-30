According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.

The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.

The market research report Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

The key players profiled in the research study of Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Market include:

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

NSF International

HITaCHI

Kinetico

Culligan

Evoqua Water Technologies

3M

..

The study on the global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Market.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Water Softener

1.4.3 Pure Water Machine

1.4.4 Water Purifier

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Non-residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production by Regions

4.1 Global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

8.1.1 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Corporation Information

8.1.2 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Overview

8.1.3 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Product Description

8.1.5 SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Related Developments

8.2 NSF International

8.2.1 NSF International Corporation Information

8.2.2 NSF International Overview

8.2.3 NSF International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 NSF International Product Description

8.2.5 NSF International Related Developments

8.3 HITACHI

8.3.1 HITACHI Corporation Information

8.3.2 HITACHI Overview

8.3.3 HITACHI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 HITACHI Product Description

8.3.5 HITACHI Related Developments

8.4 Kinetico

8.4.1 Kinetico Corporation Information

8.4.2 Kinetico Overview

8.4.3 Kinetico Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Kinetico Product Description

8.4.5 Kinetico Related Developments

8.5 Culligan

8.5.1 Culligan Corporation Information

8.5.2 Culligan Overview

8.5.3 Culligan Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Culligan Product Description

8.5.5 Culligan Related Developments

8.6 Evoqua Water Technologies

8.6.1 Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation Information

8.6.2 Evoqua Water Technologies Overview

8.6.3 Evoqua Water Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Evoqua Water Technologies Product Description

8.6.5 Evoqua Water Technologies Related Developments

8.7 3M

8.7.1 3M Corporation Information

8.7.2 3M Overview

8.7.3 3M Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 3M Product Description

8.7.5 3M Related Developments

9 Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Distributors

11.3 Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Drinking Water Treatment Equipment Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

