A recent report published by Report Ocean on the Industrial Vacuum Units Market is a detailed assessment of the key market dynamics. Followed by thorough research of the Industrial Vacuum Units Market industry business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision along with the study of historical as well as current market growth parameters. The research study identifies key influencing factors affecting the global market for Industrial Vacuum Units Market during the forecast period 2020-2026.

To study the Industrial Vacuum Units Market marketplace in detailed manner, the industry has been segmented in various segments.

Insights about regional segmentation of the Industrial Vacuum Units Market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of the worldwide market.

For the global Industrial Vacuum Units Market, the regional segments are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Market Players included in the research report to study the status of the Industrial Vacuum Units Market are:

The major vendors covered:

air Squared

Dekker Vacuum Technologies

BGS GENERaL SRL

BaTTIONI PaGaNI POMPE

BECKER

aIRBEST PNEUMaTICS CO., LTD.

CHaRLES aUSTEN

COVaL

aNVER Vacuum System Specialists

DVP Vacuum Technology

EDWaRDS

Gieffe Systems

Elmo Rietschle

Eurovacuum B.V.

Gardner Denver Thomas

GaST

Samson Pumps a/S

ILMVaC

NEDERMaN

Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum

P.T.C.

Pfeiffer Vacuum

PIaB

Pompetravaini

Electro a.D., S.L.

SPECK-PUMPEN

Tuthill Vacuum & Blower Systems

VaCUUBRaND GMBH + CO KG

WELCH

Key objectives of the research report are:

• To estimate the market size of global Industrial Vacuum Units Market on regional and global basis.

• To evaluate key market determinants governing the dynamics of the global Industrial Vacuum Units Market during the forecast period.

• To recognize major market segments of the Industrial Vacuum Units Market and evaluate the market shares along with study of demand-supply gap analysis.

• To offer a competitive scenario of the global Industrial Vacuum Units Market with major strategic developments by key companies.

• To offer impact study of COVID-19 on the global Industrial Vacuum Units Market marketplace.

Benefits offered by the report:

• It offers market size estimation of the global Industrial Vacuum Units Market on regional and global level to provide detailed insights of the market.

• The report is based on unique research design for calculating market size estimation and forecast.

• Identification of key companies dealing in the global market with related strategic developments.

• The research study offers niche insights to support strategic decision-making process of buyer.

• The analytical report includes an exhaustive scope that cover all the possible market segments helping stakeholders dealing in the Industrial Vacuum Units Market.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Vacuum Units Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Industrial Vacuum Units Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Vacuum Units Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Rotary Vane

1.4.3 Diaphragm

1.4.4 Liquid Ring

1.4.5 Venturi

1.4.6 Piston

1.4.7 Turbomolecular

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Vacuum Units Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Chemical Industry

1.5.3 Mechanical Equipment

1.5.4 Food and Beverage

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Vacuum Units Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Industrial Vacuum Units Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Industrial Vacuum Units Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Industrial Vacuum Units Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Industrial Vacuum Units, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Vacuum Units Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Industrial Vacuum Units Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Industrial Vacuum Units Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Industrial Vacuum Units Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Industrial Vacuum Units Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Industrial Vacuum Units Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Industrial Vacuum Units Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Industrial Vacuum Units Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Industrial Vacuum Units Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Industrial Vacuum Units Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Industrial Vacuum Units Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Vacuum Units Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Industrial Vacuum Units Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Industrial Vacuum Units Production by Regions

4.1 Global Industrial Vacuum Units Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Industrial Vacuum Units Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Industrial Vacuum Units Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Industrial Vacuum Units Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Industrial Vacuum Units Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Industrial Vacuum Units Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Industrial Vacuum Units Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Industrial Vacuum Units Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Industrial Vacuum Units Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Industrial Vacuum Units Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Industrial Vacuum Units Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Industrial Vacuum Units Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Industrial Vacuum Units Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Industrial Vacuum Units Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Industrial Vacuum Units Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Industrial Vacuum Units Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Industrial Vacuum Units Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Industrial Vacuum Units Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Industrial Vacuum Units Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Industrial Vacuum Units Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Industrial Vacuum Units Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Industrial Vacuum Units Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Industrial Vacuum Units Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Vacuum Units Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Vacuum Units Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Industrial Vacuum Units Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Industrial Vacuum Units Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Vacuum Units Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Vacuum Units Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Industrial Vacuum Units Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Industrial Vacuum Units Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Industrial Vacuum Units Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Industrial Vacuum Units Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Industrial Vacuum Units Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Industrial Vacuum Units Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Industrial Vacuum Units Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Industrial Vacuum Units Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Industrial Vacuum Units Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Industrial Vacuum Units Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Industrial Vacuum Units Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Air Squared

8.1.1 Air Squared Corporation Information

8.1.2 Air Squared Overview

8.1.3 Air Squared Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Air Squared Product Description

8.1.5 Air Squared Related Developments

8.2 Dekker Vacuum Technologies

8.2.1 Dekker Vacuum Technologies Corporation Information

8.2.2 Dekker Vacuum Technologies Overview

8.2.3 Dekker Vacuum Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Dekker Vacuum Technologies Product Description

8.2.5 Dekker Vacuum Technologies Related Developments

8.3 BGS GENERAL SRL

8.3.1 BGS GENERAL SRL Corporation Information

8.3.2 BGS GENERAL SRL Overview

8.3.3 BGS GENERAL SRL Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 BGS GENERAL SRL Product Description

8.3.5 BGS GENERAL SRL Related Developments

8.4 BATTIONI PAGANI POMPE

8.4.1 BATTIONI PAGANI POMPE Corporation Information

8.4.2 BATTIONI PAGANI POMPE Overview

8.4.3 BATTIONI PAGANI POMPE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 BATTIONI PAGANI POMPE Product Description

8.4.5 BATTIONI PAGANI POMPE Related Developments

8.5 BECKER

8.5.1 BECKER Corporation Information

8.5.2 BECKER Overview

8.5.3 BECKER Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 BECKER Product Description

8.5.5 BECKER Related Developments

8.6 AIRBEST PNEUMATICS CO., LTD.

8.6.1 AIRBEST PNEUMATICS CO., LTD. Corporation Information

8.6.2 AIRBEST PNEUMATICS CO., LTD. Overview

8.6.3 AIRBEST PNEUMATICS CO., LTD. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 AIRBEST PNEUMATICS CO., LTD. Product Description

8.6.5 AIRBEST PNEUMATICS CO., LTD. Related Developments

8.7 CHARLES AUSTEN

8.7.1 CHARLES AUSTEN Corporation Information

8.7.2 CHARLES AUSTEN Overview

8.7.3 CHARLES AUSTEN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 CHARLES AUSTEN Product Description

8.7.5 CHARLES AUSTEN Related Developments

8.8 COVAL

8.8.1 COVAL Corporation Information

8.8.2 COVAL Overview

8.8.3 COVAL Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 COVAL Product Description

8.8.5 COVAL Related Developments

8.9 ANVER Vacuum System Specialists

8.9.1 ANVER Vacuum System Specialists Corporation Information

8.9.2 ANVER Vacuum System Specialists Overview

8.9.3 ANVER Vacuum System Specialists Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 ANVER Vacuum System Specialists Product Description

8.9.5 ANVER Vacuum System Specialists Related Developments

8.10 DVP Vacuum Technology

8.10.1 DVP Vacuum Technology Corporation Information

8.10.2 DVP Vacuum Technology Overview

8.10.3 DVP Vacuum Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 DVP Vacuum Technology Product Description

8.10.5 DVP Vacuum Technology Related Developments

8.11 EDWARDS

8.11.1 EDWARDS Corporation Information

8.11.2 EDWARDS Overview

8.11.3 EDWARDS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 EDWARDS Product Description

8.11.5 EDWARDS Related Developments

8.12 Gieffe Systems

8.12.1 Gieffe Systems Corporation Information

8.12.2 Gieffe Systems Overview

8.12.3 Gieffe Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Gieffe Systems Product Description

8.12.5 Gieffe Systems Related Developments

8.13 Elmo Rietschle

8.13.1 Elmo Rietschle Corporation Information

8.13.2 Elmo Rietschle Overview

8.13.3 Elmo Rietschle Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Elmo Rietschle Product Description

8.13.5 Elmo Rietschle Related Developments

8.14 Eurovacuum B.V.

8.14.1 Eurovacuum B.V. Corporation Information

8.14.2 Eurovacuum B.V. Overview

8.14.3 Eurovacuum B.V. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Eurovacuum B.V. Product Description

8.14.5 Eurovacuum B.V. Related Developments

8.15 Gardner Denver Thomas

8.15.1 Gardner Denver Thomas Corporation Information

8.15.2 Gardner Denver Thomas Overview

8.15.3 Gardner Denver Thomas Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Gardner Denver Thomas Product Description

8.15.5 Gardner Denver Thomas Related Developments

8.16 GAST

8.16.1 GAST Corporation Information

8.16.2 GAST Overview

8.16.3 GAST Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 GAST Product Description

8.16.5 GAST Related Developments

8.17 Samson Pumps A/S

8.17.1 Samson Pumps A/S Corporation Information

8.17.2 Samson Pumps A/S Overview

8.17.3 Samson Pumps A/S Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Samson Pumps A/S Product Description

8.17.5 Samson Pumps A/S Related Developments

8.18 ILMVAC

8.18.1 ILMVAC Corporation Information

8.18.2 ILMVAC Overview

8.18.3 ILMVAC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 ILMVAC Product Description

8.18.5 ILMVAC Related Developments

8.19 NEDERMAN

8.19.1 NEDERMAN Corporation Information

8.19.2 NEDERMAN Overview

8.19.3 NEDERMAN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 NEDERMAN Product Description

8.19.5 NEDERMAN Related Developments

8.20 Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum

8.20.1 Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum Corporation Information

8.20.2 Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum Overview

8.20.3 Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum Product Description

8.20.5 Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum Related Developments

8.21 P.T.C.

8.21.1 P.T.C. Corporation Information

8.21.2 P.T.C. Overview

8.21.3 P.T.C. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 P.T.C. Product Description

8.21.5 P.T.C. Related Developments

8.22 Pfeiffer Vacuum

8.22.1 Pfeiffer Vacuum Corporation Information

8.22.2 Pfeiffer Vacuum Overview

8.22.3 Pfeiffer Vacuum Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Pfeiffer Vacuum Product Description

8.22.5 Pfeiffer Vacuum Related Developments

8.23 PIAB

8.23.1 PIAB Corporation Information

8.23.2 PIAB Overview

8.23.3 PIAB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 PIAB Product Description

8.23.5 PIAB Related Developments

8.24 Pompetravaini

8.24.1 Pompetravaini Corporation Information

8.24.2 Pompetravaini Overview

8.24.3 Pompetravaini Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Pompetravaini Product Description

8.24.5 Pompetravaini Related Developments

8.25 Electro A.D., S.L.

8.25.1 Electro A.D., S.L. Corporation Information

8.25.2 Electro A.D., S.L. Overview

8.25.3 Electro A.D., S.L. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 Electro A.D., S.L. Product Description

8.25.5 Electro A.D., S.L. Related Developments

8.26 SPECK-PUMPEN

8.26.1 SPECK-PUMPEN Corporation Information

8.26.2 SPECK-PUMPEN Overview

8.26.3 SPECK-PUMPEN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.26.4 SPECK-PUMPEN Product Description

8.26.5 SPECK-PUMPEN Related Developments

8.27 Tuthill Vacuum & Blower Systems

8.27.1 Tuthill Vacuum & Blower Systems Corporation Information

8.27.2 Tuthill Vacuum & Blower Systems Overview

8.27.3 Tuthill Vacuum & Blower Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.27.4 Tuthill Vacuum & Blower Systems Product Description

8.27.5 Tuthill Vacuum & Blower Systems Related Developments

8.28 VACUUBRAND GMBH + CO KG

8.28.1 VACUUBRAND GMBH + CO KG Corporation Information

8.28.2 VACUUBRAND GMBH + CO KG Overview

8.28.3 VACUUBRAND GMBH + CO KG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.28.4 VACUUBRAND GMBH + CO KG Product Description

8.28.5 VACUUBRAND GMBH + CO KG Related Developments

8.29 WELCH

8.29.1 WELCH Corporation Information

8.29.2 WELCH Overview

8.29.3 WELCH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.29.4 WELCH Product Description

8.29.5 WELCH Related Developments

9 Industrial Vacuum Units Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Industrial Vacuum Units Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Industrial Vacuum Units Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Industrial Vacuum Units Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Industrial Vacuum Units Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Industrial Vacuum Units Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Industrial Vacuum Units Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Industrial Vacuum Units Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Industrial Vacuum Units Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Industrial Vacuum Units Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Industrial Vacuum Units Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Industrial Vacuum Units Sales Channels

11.2.2 Industrial Vacuum Units Distributors

11.3 Industrial Vacuum Units Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Industrial Vacuum Units Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Industrial Vacuum Units Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Industrial Vacuum Units Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

