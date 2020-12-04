Fort Collins, Colorado – Global Coated Paper Market report on in-depth research, sales estimates, and growth forecast details by segments, regions and research scope, historical data, key players, and growth value.

The Coated Paper Market 2020 analysis provides a basic summary of the trade along with definitions, classifications, uses, and trade chain structure. Global Coated Paper market study is provided for the international markets, along with development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are mentioned in the same way as production processes and value structures are analyzed. This report also provides information on import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, sales, and gross margins.

Coated paper market garnered revenue of USD 30.2 billion in the year 2019 globally and has been foreseen to yield USD 38.6 billion by the year 2027 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 4.1% over the forecast period.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Stora Enso Oyj

Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Limited

Oji Holdings Corporation

Penford Corporation

Arjowiggins SAS

Imersys

BASF SE

Michelman, Inc.

NewPage Corporation

Nippon Paper Industries Co.

Impact of Covid-19 on this Market:

Coated Paper Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Coated Paper industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Coated Paper market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

Coated Paper Market, By Application (2016-2027)

Printing

Packaging & Labelling

Others

Coated Paper Market, By Type (2016-2027)

Mechanical

Woodfree

This Market Study covers the Coated Paper Market Size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of the market across segments by component, data type, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region. This Coated Paper study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

