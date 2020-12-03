Fort Collins, Colorado – Global Cloud Backup Market report on in-depth research, sales estimates, and growth forecast details by segments, regions and research scope, historical data, key players, and growth value.

The Cloud Backup Market 2020 analysis provides a basic summary of the trade along with definitions, classifications, uses, and trade chain structure. Global Cloud Backup market study is provided for the international markets, along with development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are mentioned in the same way as production processes and value structures are analyzed. This report also provides information on import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, sales, and gross margins.

Global cloud backup market was valued at 2.54 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD14.18 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.90% from 2020 to 2027.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Asigra

Carbonite

Datto

Efolder

Iron Mountain Incorporated

Veeam Software

Acronis International GmbH

Barracuda Networks

IBM

Druva Software

Microsoft

Symantec