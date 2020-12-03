Fort Collins, Colorado – Global Companion Diagnostics Market report on in-depth research, sales estimates, and growth forecast details by segments, regions and research scope, historical data, key players, and growth value.

The Companion Diagnostics Market 2020 analysis provides a basic summary of the trade along with definitions, classifications, uses, and trade chain structure. Global Companion Diagnostics market study is provided for the international markets, along with development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are mentioned in the same way as production processes and value structures are analyzed. This report also provides information on import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, sales, and gross margins.

Global Companion Diagnostics Market was valued at 3.45 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD13.27 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.78% from 2020 to 2027.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Agilent Technologies

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Biomérieux SA

Danaher Corporation

Illumina

Myriad Genetics

Arup Laboratories

Sysmex Corporation

Hologic

Novartis AG

Almac Group