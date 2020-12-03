Fort Collins, Colorado – Global Complex Fertilizers Market report on in-depth research, sales estimates, and growth forecast details by segments, regions and research scope, historical data, key players, and growth value.

The Complex Fertilizers Market 2020 analysis provides a basic summary of the trade along with definitions, classifications, uses, and trade chain structure. Global Complex Fertilizers market study is provided for the international markets, along with development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are mentioned in the same way as production processes and value structures are analyzed. This report also provides information on import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, sales, and gross margins.

Global Complex Fertilizersmarket was valued at 52.66 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD82.94 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Zuari Agro Chemicals

Agrium

Yara International

CF Industries Holdings

The Mosaic Company

Coromandel International

SociedadQuimica Y Minera D Chile SA

Eurochem Group AG

Potash Corporation of Saskawatchen

Haifa Chemicals

Phosagro

Israel Chemicals