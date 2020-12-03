Fort Collins, Colorado – Global Concrete Admixtures Market report on in-depth research, sales estimates, and growth forecast details by segments, regions and research scope, historical data, key players, and growth value.

The Concrete Admixtures Market 2020 analysis provides a basic summary of the trade along with definitions, classifications, uses, and trade chain structure. Global Concrete Admixtures market study is provided for the international markets, along with development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are mentioned in the same way as production processes and value structures are analyzed. This report also provides information on import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, sales, and gross margins.

Global Concrete Admixtures market was valued at 16.41 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD31.16 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Sika AG

DOW Chemical Company

BASF SE

RPM International

W.R. Grace and Co.

Pidilite Industries

Fosroc International

Mapei SA

Cico technologies