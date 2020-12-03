Fort Collins, Colorado – Global Contactless Payment Market report on in-depth research, sales estimates, and growth forecast details by segments, regions and research scope, historical data, key players, and growth value.

The Contactless Payment Market 2020 analysis provides a basic summary of the trade along with definitions, classifications, uses, and trade chain structure. Global Contactless Payment market study is provided for the international markets, along with development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are mentioned in the same way as production processes and value structures are analyzed. This report also provides information on import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, sales, and gross margins.

Global Contactless Payment Market was valued at 12.12 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD52.35 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.65% from 2020 to 2027.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Proxama

Verifone Systems

on Track Innovations

Ingenico Group

Oberthur Technologies Sa

Wirecard AG

Inside Secure

Gemalto N.V.