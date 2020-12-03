Fort Collins, Colorado – Global Control Valves Market report on in-depth research, sales estimates, and growth forecast details by segments, regions and research scope, historical data, key players, and growth value.

The Control Valves Market 2020 analysis provides a basic summary of the trade along with definitions, classifications, uses, and trade chain structure. Global Control Valves market study is provided for the international markets, along with development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are mentioned in the same way as production processes and value structures are analyzed. This report also provides information on import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, sales, and gross margins.

Global Control Valves Marketwas valued at 7.47 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD10.83 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.12% from 2020 to 2027.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Burkert Fluid Control System

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Crane Co.

Emerson

Flowserve Corporation

Alfa Laval

IMI PLC

Neway Valves (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

Velan

Samson AG.

Pentair PLC.

Kitz Corporation

Metso

The Weir Group PLC