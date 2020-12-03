Fort Collins, Colorado – Global Data Quality Tools Market report on in-depth research, sales estimates, and growth forecast details by segments, regions and research scope, historical data, key players, and growth value.

The Data Quality Tools Market 2020 analysis provides a basic summary of the trade along with definitions, classifications, uses, and trade chain structure. Global Data Quality Tools market study is provided for the international markets, along with development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are mentioned in the same way as production processes and value structures are analyzed. This report also provides information on import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, sales, and gross margins.

Global Data Quality Tools Market was valued at 854.33 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD2915.39 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.89% from 2020 to 2027.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Informatica

Trianz

Pitney Bowes Tamr

Talend

Information Builders

Syncsort