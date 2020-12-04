The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market was valued at US$ 162,000.0 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API)- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2028.’ The report suggests that increase in the use of pharmaceuticals globally is estimated to boost the active pharmaceutical ingredients market between 2018 and 2026.

North America and Asia Pacific are projected to dominate the global market, owing an increase in the demand for efficient and effective management of APIs manufacturing, high health care IT budgets, and high adoption of accelerated regulatory review of innovative medicines. The market in Europe is projected to expand at a moderate growth rate of 5.0% during the forecast period. The active pharmaceutical ingredients market in Latin America is likely to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Key factors driving the market in Brazil are rapid improvement in health care infrastructure and increase in purchasing power of the people. In addition, health care companies are striving to cut hospitalization costs while offering better services to patients in the country.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1690

Increase in Government Prioritization of Biomedical Innovation Globally to Fuel Market

Governments across the world have prioritized biomedical innovation. Accelerated regulatory review by the FDA for innovative medicines boosts the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market. The FDA has approved more than 45 drugs in 2017. Drugs approved by the FDA are used for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, relapsed breast cancer, moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, acute bacterial skin infections, Chagas disease, open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, and septic or other distributive shock.

Increase in the Incidence of Acute and Chronic Diseases Globally to Fuel Market

Rise in the prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes; sedentary lifestyles; and a rise in the aging population are key factors driving the active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) market. As per the National Cancer Institute, in 2016, there were an estimated 15.5 million cancer survivors in the U.S.. The number of cancer survivors is expected to increase to 20.3 million by 2026. As per an EU government agency survey, almost 49 million people were living with cardiovascular disease in the EU in 2017. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Asia Pacific. China alone accounts for more than 50% of all cancer cases in this region. Changes in lifestyle and socio-cultural factors are propelling the incidence of cervical cancer. Major countries affected by breast cancer in Asia Pacific are India, Thailand, and China.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1690

The Dominant In-house API Manufacturing Segment is Estimated to Lose Market Share During the Forecast Period

The in-house API manufacturing segment includes the active pharmaceutical ingredients produced for the internal consumption of a pharmaceutical company. The revenue of the in-house API manufacturing segment has declined in the past few years due to outsourcing of API production. High degree of competition and reduced profitability are the key factors attributed to the increased preference for outsourcing API production over in-house API manufacturing.

The Synthetic Chemical API Segment is Projected to Lead the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

Around 66.0% of the APIs currently available in the market constitute synthetic chemical APIs, popularly known as small molecules. Although the top-selling drugs are biologics, the number of these drugs is quite small as compared to the small molecule drugs. Currently, over 3,000 small molecule drugs are available in the market, which provides significant business opportunities for synthetic API production.

Anti-infective Drugs and Cardiovascular Drugs Lead the Market

In terms of therapeutic, the market has been categorized into anti-infective drugs, metabolic disorders drugs, cardiovascular drugs, oncology drugs, central nervous system drugs, respiratory diseases drugs and others. The anti-infective drugs segment is likely to account for a leading share of the market during the forecast period. Increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to fuel the cardiovascular drugs segment during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Offers Significant Business Development Opportunity

North America and Asia Pacific accounted for a key share of the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market in 2017. The regions are likely to gain market share by the end of 2026. High adoption of biotech/biological APIs and government initiatives to promote innovative medicine have contributed to the leading share held by these regions in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market. Asia Pacific is projected to be a highly attractive region of the active pharmaceutical ingredients market. The market in Asia Pacific is projected expand at a high CAGR of over 6.0% during the forecast period, due to the significant scale of drug production in the region. China and India are part of top three countries globally in terms of drug volume production. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

Read our Case study at : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/casestudies/innovative-medical-device-manufacturing-start-up

Key Trend of Acquisitions and Collaborations among Leading Players to Increase Geographic Presence

The report also provide profiles of leading players operating in global active pharmaceutical ingredients market. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Bayer AG are a few leading players operating in the global active pharmaceutical ingredients market. The companies account for a significant market share. Companies operating in the market are aiming to increase their geographic presence by means of strategic acquisitions and collaborations with leading players in respective domains and geographies. In March 2018, Ardena Holding NV acquired ChemConnection, a leading contract manufacturer of novel active pharmaceutical ingredients and nanomedicines.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – 1. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/back-table-and-cart-covers-market-to-register-steady-3-2-cagr-during-2019-2027-transparency-market-research-300999428.html

2. https://www.biospace.com/article/bone-growth-stimulators-market-personalized-electric-stimulation-devices-gain-prominence-in-market/