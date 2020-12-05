Fact.MR recently published a market study on Coenzymes Q10 . The study provides detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities & restraints, and detailed information about the Coenzymes Q10 Market structure.

High Percentage of Lifestyle and Age Related Diseases to Fuel Market Growth

In North America, there has been an increase in the consumption of CoQ10 due to high incidences of diseases, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol (especially when taking statin drugs), coronary heart diseases, heart arrhythmia diseases, atherosclerosis, and congestive heart failures. CoQ10 helps protect heart and blood vessels from damaging effects of oxidative stress. North America is likely to create prolific demand for CoQ10 during the forecast period.

Coenzyme Q10 is an immunity boosting enzyme that reduces the possibility of cancer. Furthermore, statin prescriptions have begun to treat patients with lower cholesterol levels in the country. However, this drug negatively impacts the heart as it reduces coenzyme Q10 level in the body. Increasing awareness regarding the negative impacts of statin will proliferate the demand for coenzyme Q10. According to the CoQ10 Association, around 16,000,000 individuals consume coenzyme Q10 daily. This is expected to support the growth of the coenzyme Q10 market in North America during the assessment period.

The aging population is expected to provide opportunities for the cosmetic business expansion in the Latin America region. According to WHO, the population in Latin America is aging at a rapid pace. As stated in WHO statistics, in 2015, the percentage of population aged over 60 years was around 12 percent, which is expected to touch ~15 % by 2020 and increase at a rapid pace to reach ~20% by 2050. With this, consumers’ preference for anti-aging creams have risen significantly, offering potential growth opportunities for the market expansion of coenzyme Q10, which is extensively used in skin creams for skin rejuvenation.

The demand for coenzyme Q10 in treating Parkinson’s disease is expected to increase in European countries during the assessment period. NIH (National Institutes of Health) has recommended the consumption of coenzyme Q10 supplements for patients that have developed Parkinson’s disease. In Europe, ~1 million people are affected by Parkinson’s disease, which has raised the economic burden associated with Parkinson’s disease (PD) treatment in the region. According to the Spanish Healthcare System, early stages of PD require an expensive treatment, which makes it difficult for middle-class individuals to bear the increasing healthcare costs. However, with growing awareness regarding benefits of coenzyme Q10, its demand for treating the disease is expected to increase among European countries, consequently aiding the growth of the coenzyme Q10 market.

With an increase in heart-related problems in Japan, significant opportunities will rise for market players. According to the Japanese Heart Failure Society, high number of patients diagnosed with heart failure will continue to increase and by 2030, the number is anticipated to reach ~1 million. Given this scenario, medical facilities are focusing on innovations in cardiovascular medicine outside the conventional framework. This can leverage the usage of coenzyme Q10 as it facilitates generation of adenosine triphosphate and reduces oxidative stress. This is expected to have a significant influence on the demand for coenzyme Q10 supplements in the country.

Largely driven by increasing consumers’ preference for skin care products and beauty supplements, the coenzyme Q10 market is expected to gain significant traction in developing markets of Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) in the coming years. This is a result of the increasing aging population in the region, coupled with declining mortality rates in countries such as China and India, as revealed by UNESCO.

North Africa and countries in the Middle East are facing health challenges similar to those in the western countries. Of these health challenges, CVD (cardiovascular diseases) is the biggest cause of death in these regions. The Middle East and Africa witnessed ~16% increase in cardiovascular disease rate in 2017. This is expected to increase the consumption of coenzyme Q10 in the region during the forecast period. Moreover, another factor aiding the growth of the coenzyme Q10 market in the MEA region is the preference for anti-aging creams, according to a UN report.

