Global United States Term Life Assurance market – A synopsis

The United States Term Life Assurance market study presents a compilation of market share, demand analysis, and future outlook associated with each segment as well as sub-segment. The key segments include, product type, end use, region, and relevant competitors. The global United States Term Life Assurance market is estimated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2020. With a CAGR of xx% throughout the historic period 2014-2019, the United States Term Life Assurance market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR of xx% over the foreseeable timeframe 2020-2029. In this research study, 2020 is considered as the base year.

competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Term Life Assurance market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Allianz

AXA

Generali

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance

Prudential PLC

Munich Re

Zurich Insurance

Nippon Life Insurance

Japan Post Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

Metlife

Manulife Financial

CPIC

Chubb

AIG

Aviva

Allstate

Swiss RE

Prudential Financial

Travelers

AIA

Aflac

Legal and General

The United States Term Life Assurance market research provides vital insights to the readers:

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each United States Term Life Assurance market player.

Impacts of the growth of relevant industries on the United States Term Life Assurance market.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the growth of the global United States Term Life Assurance market.

Analysis of supply-demand ratio in each end use sector.

Adoption trend and consumption behavior across various industries and consumers respectively.

segment by Type, the product can be split into

Level Term Life Insurance

Decreasing Term Life Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital and Direct Channels

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Term Life Assurance market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The United States Term Life Assurance market research gets rid of the following queries:

Which country in region currently holds the largest share? What techniques are the vendors implementing to overcome the challenges associated with the United States Term Life Assurance market? What is the present and future prospect of the global United States Term Life Assurance market by product? What are the effects of the United States Term Life Assurance on human health and environment? How many units of United States Term Life Assurance have been sold during the historic period 2014-2018?

The global United States Term Life Assurance market research is a result of a comprehensive primary and secondary research performed by the analysts to extract the nuts and bolts of the United States Term Life Assurance market. Various service providers, implementation vendors and research in different departments of all gamut of companies were approached to provide a clear-cut picture of the market structure. Further, DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are used to offer the factors influencing the growth of the United States Term Life Assurance market.

Table of Contents Covered in the United States Term Life Assurance Market Report are:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global United States Term Life Assurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global United States Term Life Assurance Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global United States Term Life Assurance Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global United States Term Life Assurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 United States Term Life Assurance Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 United States Term Life Assurance Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 United States Term Life Assurance Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top United States Term Life Assurance Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top United States Term Life Assurance Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global United States Term Life Assurance Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global United States Term Life Assurance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by United States Term Life Assurance Revenue

3.4 Global United States Term Life Assurance Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global United States Term Life Assurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by United States Term Life Assurance Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players United States Term Life Assurance Area Served

3.6 Key Players United States Term Life Assurance Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into United States Term Life Assurance Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 United States Term Life Assurance Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global United States Term Life Assurance Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global United States Term Life Assurance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 United States Term Life Assurance Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global United States Term Life Assurance Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global United States Term Life Assurance Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

11 Key Players Profiles

10.12.1 Company Details

10.12.2 Business Overview

10.12.3 United States Term Life Assurance Introduction

10.12.4 Revenue in United States Term Life Assurance Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

