The report titled “Core HR Software Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Core HR Software market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Core HR Software industry. Growth of the overall Core HR Software market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Core HR Software Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Core HR Software industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Core HR Software market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

IBM (US)

Oracle Corp (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Ultimate Software Group

Automatic Data Processing (US)

Ceridian HCM (US)

Corehr (Ireland)

Employwise (India)

Paychex (US)

Paycom Software (US)

Sumtotal Systems (US)

Workday (US)

. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Core HR Software market is segmented into

Benefits and Claims Management

Payroll and Compensation Management

Personnel Management

Learning Management

Pension Management

Compliance Management

Succession Planning

Other

Based on Application Core HR Software market is segmented into BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Telecom and IT

Other