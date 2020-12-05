The new Concrete Fiber Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamics. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles the top key players of the concrete fiber and analyze their market share, strategic development, and other development across the globe.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the concrete fiber market include BASF SE, Fibercon International Inc., Propex Global and SIKA AG among others. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Ongoing construction of bridges, pavement, airports, etc. is driving the market growth. Concrete fiber offers better durability, improved strength, reduces the permeability of water, and shrinkage control is again fueling the market growth. Growing industrialization coupled with high demand of sustainable concrete from end-use industries is likely to propel the market demand. However, high cost associated with concrete fibers is likely to hamper the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of concrete fiber.

Market Segmentation

The broad concrete fiber market has been sub-grouped into product and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

Synthetic Fiber

Steel Fiber

Glass Fiber

Basalt Fiber

Others

By Application

Road Industry

Construction

Industrial

Mining

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for concrete fiber in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

