The global collagen peptide market is estimated to value at nearly US$ 1 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.7%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global collagen peptide market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2028. The global collagen peptide market is segmented on the basis of source, application, and region.

Global Collagen Peptide Market: Introduction

Collagen peptide is a cold water-soluble and highly bioactive form of collagen. They have nutritional and physiological properties that act as building blocks to recover damaged tissues of skin, bones and joints. Collagen peptides are a cold-soluble, easily digestible, and highly bio-active form of collagen. They contain shorter chains of amino acids than collagen and gelatin, and therefore can be easily digested and be quickly absorbed in the blood stream.

Global Collagen Peptide Market: Dynamics

Major factors driving growth of the global market are rising demand for dietary supplements, increasing adoption of collagen in food & beverages industry, and growing inclination of consumers toward healthy and protein rich diets. In addition, wide applicability of collagen peptides in nutricosmetic, pharmaceuticals, and other healthcare applications is another factor expected to support growth of the global collagen peptide market to significant extent.

Furthermore, increasing incidence of bone and joint related diseases, coupled with growing popularity among consumers regarding health benefits associated with protein consumption are major factors expected to drive growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, changing lifestyle, growing consumer awareness of the science behind health and beauty, increasing demand for non-invasive methods to enhance personal beauty, and increasing preference towards use of organic skin care products over synthetic products are factors expected to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, challenges in adoption of collagen peptides derived from pig skins and bones due to religious sentiments with regard to various ethnicities and communities is expected to further hamper growth of the target market.

Global Collagen Peptide Market Analysis, by Source

Among the source segments, the cattle hide and bone segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The cattle hide and bone segment is expected to register CAGR of over 7%, owing to increasing demand for sports nutrition and healthy fortified food & beverage products among athletes is also resulting in growing demand for cattle hide & bones for production of collagen peptides.

Global Collagen Peptide Market Analysis, by Application

Among the application segments, the food & beverage segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The food & beverage segment is expected to register CAGR of over 7.1%, owing to increasing adoption of collagen peptides among food manufacturers for application in functional food and dietary supplements owing to various health benefits is expected to support revenue growth of this segment.

Global Collagen Peptide Market Analysis, by Region

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global collagen peptide market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Rising consumption of protein supplements among individuals to prevent joint pains and chronic diseases is a major factor driving growth of the collagen peptide market in North America.

According to National Health Council, over 40% of the total US population i.e., approximately 133 Mn individuals suffer from chronic diseases, which is projected to increase to over 157 Mn by 2020. In addition, around 75% of healthcare expenses are due to monitoring and treatment of chronic diseases.

Increasing consumption of collagen-based sports nutrition products to improve athletic performance, protect connective tissues, prevent or aid in supporting healthy joints, and to help reduce risks of injury are factors anticipated to further support growth of the potential market in North America over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing consumption of dietary supplements to boost overall wellness is expected to fuel demand for collagen peptide-based products in the coming years.

In 2017, Council for Responsible Nutritions survey result indicated that around 76% of adults in the US, i.e., approximately 170 Mn individuals consume dietary supplements, which was a 3% increase from the previous year, owing to overall concerns towards well-being and to boost immunity.

Rising prevalence and incidence of osteoarthritis -a common form of arthritis affecting joints -coupled with growing geriatric population, are among some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the market in Europe.

Growing inclination of customers towards cosmetics that help maintain a youthful appearance, and other physical health products are among other factors expected to drive growth of the Europe collagen peptide market over the forecast period.

According to survey ËœSkin Beauty conducted by Society of Dermatologic Surgery in 2016, approximately 38% of British women invest in beauty supplement products that contain vitamins, minerals, etc., in order to stop the appearance of wrinkles.

Global Collagen Peptide Market Segmentation:

Global Collagen Peptide Market Segmentation, by Source:

Cattle Hide & Bone

Pigskin

Poultry

Fish

Global Collagen Peptide Market Segmentation, by Application:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Healthcare

Global Collagen Peptide Market Segmentation, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Collagen Peptides Market

Darling Ingredients Inc. (Rousselot Inc.)

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH

Weishardt Holding SA

Tessenderlo Group NV

GELITA AG

LAPI GELATINE S.P.A.

Gelnex IndÃƒºstria E Comercio Ltda.

JuncÃƒ Gelatines, S.L.

Italgelatine S.p.A.

Nitta Gelatin India Limited

