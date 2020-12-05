Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Identity and Access Management (IAM) market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Identity and Access Management (IAM) market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global identity and access management market is expected to value at over US$ 10 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6%. The global identity and access management market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.



IAM is a system utilized for storing, securely initiating, and managing user identities as well as to grant the access permissions. It ensures that user is authenticated properly and provides access or authority for particular application or system.

Global Identity and Access Management Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud-based services by small, medium, and large scale enterprises, and adoption of personal cloud for storage of personal data which is needed to protect from threats and hacking is expected to support growth of the market.

Devices present in an automobile connect to other devices within the vehicle, and devices, networks, and services outside the vehicle with other vehicles, home, office or infrastructure with the help of Internet connectivity and access, which is usually connected to a local area network (LAN). Growing adoption of connected devices in automotive is expected to create high demand for security services to prevent vehicle theft, and this is expected to support growth of the target market to a significant extent.

Increasing adoption of M2M communication will generate vast volumes of sporadic data and significantly higher security will be required. This in turn expected to drive revenue growth of the global identity and access management market over the forecast period.

In addition, the military sector in developing as well as developed countries, are focusing on modernizing and migrating systems and applications to the cloud. This is expected to result in greater need for high security and protection of high profile data and identity and access management solutions.

Global Identity and Access Management Market Analysis, by Type

Among the type segments, the private cloud segment accounts for second highest share terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The public cloud segment is expected to register highest CAGR of over 12.8%.

Global Identity and Access Management Market Analysis, by Application

Among the application segments, the BFSI segment is accounts for major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The BFSI segment is expected to register CAGR of over 13.8%. The IT & telecommunication segment is also anticipated to witness steady growth in terms of revenue in the near future.

Global Identity and Access Management Market Analysis, by Region

Currently, the market in North America is dominating the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Increasing government initiatives and rising adoption of identity and access management solutions in various business sectors for applications such as hardware-based personal identification verification cards that are required by employees who access government IT infrastructure and networks is expected to drive growth of the market in the region. In addition, increasing security breaches and cyber-attacks with rising cyber security concerns in the IT sector is another major factor expected to drive revenue growth of the North America identity and access management market over the next 10 years.

Increasing awareness and adoption of consent management, privileged access management, and identity governance and administration in various business sectors in emerging European countries is a major factor expected to drive growth of the Europe identity and access management market over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of connected devices and wearables, rising IoT-based connectivity of electronics, and increasing emergence of technology agility in the electronics sector in the country are major factors expected to drive growth of the China identity and access management market over the forecast period. Presence of major players in the country, coupled with increasing strategic partnership activities to strengthen market presence is expected to fuel growth of the target market in the near future.

Rapid industrialization in the country, coupled with increasing initiatives by major companies in various industries to deploy data centers for smooth functioning of organizations is expected to result in rising need to safeguard data center infrastructure by deploying identity and access management software. Increasing digitalization and automation, and rising adoption of cloud-based services across various sectors, including BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, healthcare, etc., in the country is another factor expected to boost growth of the India identity and access management market over the forecast period.

Increasing security concerns and rising number of data breaches are resulting into high adoption of identity and access management solutions in countries in the region. However, complex integration process of identity and access management solutions with existing IT security network in an organization is expected to inhibit adoption of IAM solutions.

Increasing deployment of cloud identity and access management services, development in enterprise cloud IT infrastructure, and increasing adoption of cloud by small and medium scale enterprises in countries in the region are among major factors expected to boost growth of the South America identity and access management market over the forecast period.

Increasing penetration and emergence of technologies such as IoT, Big Data, etc. for IT infrastructure development is resulting in high adoption of identity and access management solutions in order to safeguard the data from hacks and breaches. In addition, increasing adoption of identity and access management software and tools in the BFSI sector to facilitate secure operations, strengthen regulatory compliance, and enhance operational agility in various banking organizations is among some other major factors expected to drive growth of the Middle East & Africa market.

Growing need to safeguard connected devices and infrastructure data in personalized dashboards connected devices, bring your own devices (BYOD), and increasing adoption of Internet of Things in small and medium scale enterprises are some major factors expected to drive growth of the identity and access management market in Rest of the World over the forecast period.

Global Identity and Access Management Market Segmentation:

Global Identity and Access Management Market Segmentation, by Type

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Global Identity and Access Management Market Segmentation, by Application:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Education

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utility

Retail

Others

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market

Broadcom Inc. (CA Technology, Inc./CA, Inc.)

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Ping Identity Corporation

com, Inc.

Bitium, Inc.

Centrify Corporation

Exostar LLC

Google LLC

Fischer International Systems Corporation

ForgeRock

Ilantus Technologies

iWelcome B.V.

Okta Inc.

OneLogin, Inc.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Keeper Security, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

