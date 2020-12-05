Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Drone Analytics market.

The global drone analytics market is estimated to value at nearly US$ 1 Bn in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 14.8%. The global drone analytics market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, solution, application, end-use industry, and region.

Global Drone Analytics Market: Introduction

The drone is used for conducting aerial surveillance and inspection as it provides a birds-eye view of rooftops, grounds, water bodies, warehouses, etc. Drone analytics helps to analyze provided information for making critical decisions. It is also used for gathering aerial data and business insights in commercial applications.

Global Drone Analytics Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of drones to gather areal data in various industries such as defense, mining, construction, power generation, etc. is a major factor driving growth of the global drone analytics market. In addition, drones are also used by insurance companies in the cases of road accidents or natural disasters. Drone analytics collects the damage inspection and infrastructure inspection and also helps to determine, responsibility, cause, and liability. These are some of the factors anticipated to support growth of the global drone analytics market to a certain extent.

Drone analytics is also used in agriculture sector for crop monitoring, crops spraying, analyzing the condition of the land, planting, analyzing field, etc. which is anticipated to increase demand for drones in the market. Additionally, use of drones for aerial photography and video recording in the entertainment industry, outdoor sports, adventurous activities, private events such as festivals and celebratory events is also a factor anticipated support growth of the target market in the near future.

However, the high cost associated with drone analytics is a factor that may affect growth of the drone analytics market. Nevertheless, increasing use of artificial intelligence and internet of things applications is a factor expected to augment growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Global Drone Analytics Market Analysis, by Deployment Type

Among the deployment type segments, the on-premises segment is expected to account for major revenue share and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. The on-premises segment is expected to register CAGR of over 13.5%. The on-cloud segment expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Increasing adoption of cloud-based drone analytics, owing to its increasing demand from various industries such as mining, construction, and agriculture is anticipated to augment growth of this segment in the global market.

Global Drone Analytics Market Analysis, by Solution

Among the solution segments, the point solutions segment accounts for significant revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The point solution segment is expected to register CAGR of over 12%. The end-end solutions segment is also anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the near future. Increasing usage of solutions that offers data collection to data analytics is a factor expected increase demand for end-end solutions and drives growth of this segment in the target market.

Global Drone Analytics Market Analysis, by Application

Among the application segments, the ground exploration segment is expected to account for a major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The ground exploration segment is expected to register CAGR of over 14.2%. The 3D modeling segments expected to accounts for a second-highest share in terms of revenue in the near future. increasing adoption of 3D modeling in mining and construction sectors is expected to fuel growth of this segment in the target market.

Global Drone Analytics Market Analysis, by End-use Industry

Among the end-use industry segments, the construction segment is expected to account for a major share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position in the near future. The construction segment is anticipated to register CAGR of over 12.8%. Increasing adoption of drone analytics in the construction industry for carrying out an inspection, keeping track of progress, and areal monitoring is a factor expected to support revenue growth of this segment in the target market. In addition, growing construction industry in emerging economies is another factor anticipated to drive growth of this segment.

Global Drone Analytics Market Analysis, by Region

Currently, the market in North America accounts for a major share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing demand for drones for promotional photography, site inspections, building surveys, project progress reports, and many other applications in the construction sector is a major factor driving growth of the drone analytics market in North America. In addition, the presence of prominent players in countries in this region is another factor supporting growth of the drone analytics market.

The market in Europe accounts for a second-highest share in terms of revenue and is expected to register high growth in the near future. Increasing demand for drones from end-use industries such as construction, renovation, agriculture, mining, etc. is a key factor driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, government initiatives to provide housing for individuals in urban areas is another factor expected to fuel growth of the drone analytics market in Europe over the forecast period. Furthermore, the high adoption of advanced technology and high disposable income are also factors supporting growth of the target market in Europe.

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Growing construction industry, especially in countries such as China and India and favorable Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) laws, are factors expected bolster growth of the target market. Additionally, increasing use of advanced technology in mining for different levels of design, management, inspection, monitoring and analyzing, coupled with growing mining activities in China, India and Japan are some of the other factors anticipated to propelling growth of the drone analytics market in the Asia Pacific. Increasing adoption of drones in traffic management, designing layouts, and for various other applications in the region is also anticipated to fuel growth of the target market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of advanced technology in the defense sector and high military budget allocations in countries in the region is projected to boost growth of the target market in the next 10 years.

The market in Latin America is expected to register moderate growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, followed by Middle East & Africa.

Global Drone Analytics Market Segmentation:

Global Drone Analytics Market Segmentation, by Deployment Type:

On-Cloud

On-Premises

Global Drone Analytics Market Segmentation, by Solution:

End to End Solutions

Point Solutions

Global Drone Analytics Market Segmentation, by Application:

Ground Exploration

Geolocation Tagging

Thermal Detection

Volumetric Calculations

Aerial Monitoring

3D Modeling

Property Management/ Property Inspection

Others (Fly and Capture Imagery and Mapping)

Global Drone Analytics Market Segmentation, by End-use Industry:

Utility

Agriculture & Forestry

Insurance

Construction

Scientific Research

Telecommunication

Oil & Gas

Mining & Quarrying

Transportation

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Drone Analytics Market

Airware, Inc.

DroneDeploy

Delta Drone SA

Pix4D SA

PrecisionHawk Inc.

AeroVironment, Inc.

Viatechnik LLC

Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (Esri)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (Agribotix, LLC)

Optelos

Key Insights Covered: Global Drone Analytics Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Drone Analytics industry.

2. Global major manufacturers operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Drone Analytics industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Drone Analytics industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Drone Analytics industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Drone Analytics industry.

Research Methodology: Global Drone Analytics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

