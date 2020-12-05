Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Directed Energy Weapons market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Directed Energy Weapons Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Directed Energy Weapons market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global directed energy weapons market is expected to be valued at around US$ 10.9 Bn in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of 29%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global directed energy weapons market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The global directed energy weapons market is segmented on the basis of technology, deployment, weapon type, and region.

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market: Introduction

Directed energy weapons are systems that use directed energy primarily as a direct means to damage or destroy enemys equipment, personnel, missiles, vehicles, and optical devices, with minimum collateral damage. Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) generate streams of electromagnetic energy that can be precisely aimed over long distances to disable or destroy targets. DEW is capable of selecting targets which are discrete. DEW operates at the speed of light and can cause disruptive effects to personnel and facilities.

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market: Dynamics

A major factor driving growth of the global directed energy weapons market is rising demand for directed energy weapons, owing to their ability to damage targets with minimum indemnity damage is expected to fuel growth of the global directed energy weapons market.

In addition, increasing need for high-performance military weapons to strengthen defenses, and preparedness, and protect from any threats is a major factor expected to drive growth of the target market over the forecast period

Rising investments by governments of various countries and private players in an increasing number of projects, coupled with increasing R&D activities in order to design and manufacture high energy laser defense systems are among some of the other major factors expected to support growth of the target market

However, adoption of directed energy weapons is relatively low as most weapons are in the initial development stage and required more R&D and testing before being used for major operations, which is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global market. In addition, directed energy weapons required energy to recharge and have a limitation regarding reloading with ammunition as compared to conventional weapons, which may limit adoption of DES and restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Market analysis by Technology:

On the basis of technology segmentation, the high power microwaves segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The high power microwaves segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of over 29.2%.

Market analysis by Deployment:

On the basis of the deployment, the land based segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The land based segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of over 28.0%.

Market analysis by Weapon Type:

On the basis of weapons types segment, the non-lethal segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The land-based segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of over 28.9%.

Market analysis by region:

Increasing adoption of UAVs and drones in the defense sector by all countries across the globe, coupled with the increasing need to maintain a protective shield against UAVs and drones that trespass anti-drone or security areas

Increasing expenditure by governments on defense sector in developed and developing countries for the development of weapons using high-end technology in order to have a comparatively advanced defense system to sustain in the war zone is among other key factors expected to support growth of the target market over the next few years

Rising warfare activities across the globe, coupled with growing demand for weapons that damage targets with minimum indemnity are among some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the target market in North America

Increasing demand from army and navy forces for advanced weapon systems that are capable of targeting multiple areas and targets from long distances and impacting with high precision is a major factor expected to drive growth of the Europe directed energy weapon market

Increasing government spending on defense sector for development of advanced weapon technology that aid in strengthening armed forces capability and defense is a major factor expected to drive growth of the target market in Europe

According to the European Parliament report, the UK, France, Germany, and Italy are major countries with high defense expenditure in the European Union. In 2016, defense expenditure by the UK was US$ 48,871.8 Mn, followed by France with US$ 38,456.0 Mn, Germany with US$ 33,119.9 Mn, and Italy with US$ 23,895.2 Mn.

Market Segmentation:

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Segmentation, by Technology:

High Energy Lasers

High Power Microwaves

Particle Beams

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Segmentation, by Deployment:

Airborne

Land Based

Naval

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Segmentation, by Weapon Type:

Lethal

Non-Lethal

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Segmentation, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Directed Energy Weapons Market

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The Boeing Company

Raytheon Company

BAE Systems plc

L-3 Technologies Inc.

Qinetiq Group plc

General Dynamics Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Key Insights Covered: Global Directed Energy Weapons Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Directed Energy Weapons industry.

2. Global major manufacturers operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Directed Energy Weapons industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Directed Energy Weapons industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Directed Energy Weapons industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Directed Energy Weapons industry.

Research Methodology: Global Directed Energy Weapons Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

