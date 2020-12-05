Cheshire Media

Covid-19 Impact on Global Smartphone Accessories Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Foxconn Technology Group, BYD Company Limited, JANUS, Tongda Group, Hi-P International Limited, etc.

Dec 5, 2020

Smartphone Accessories market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Smartphone Accessories industry. The Smartphone Accessories market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2026.

Major Classifications of Smartphone Accessories Market:

Major Key players covered in this report:– 

  • Foxconn Technology Group
  • BYD Company Limited
  • JANUS
  • Tongda Group
  • Hi-P International Limited
  • Jabil Green Point
  • Lite-On Mobile.

    By Product Type: 

  • Plastic Structural Parts
  • Metal Structural Parts
  • Mobile Phone Antenna
  • Electromagnetic Shielding Parts
  • Connector

    By Applications: 

  • IOS
  • Android

    The global Smartphone Accessories market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

    Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

    Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Smartphone Accessories market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Smartphone Accessories. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

    Impact of COVID-19: 
    Smartphone Accessories Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Smartphone Accessories industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Smartphone Accessories market in 2020.

    The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

    COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

    Key Benefits for Stakeholders from Smartphone Accessories Market Report:
    This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global Smartphone Accessories market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.
    The Smartphone Accessories market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.
    A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.
    The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the Smartphone Accessories industry.

    Attributes such as new development in Smartphone Accessories market, Total Revenue, sales, annual production, government norm, and trade barriers in some countries are also mentioned in detail in the report. Smartphone Accessories Report discusses about recent product innovations and gives an overview of potential regional market shares.

