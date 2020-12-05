Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Healthcare Analytical Testing Services market.

The global healthcare analytical testing services market is expected to value at more than US$ 3.5 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.7%. The global healthcare analytical testing services market is segmented on the basis of service type, end user, and region.

Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market: Introduction

Health care analytics refers to analysis related to healthcare by collecting data from mainly four areas of healthcare such as claims and cost data, pharmaceutical and research & development data, clinical data, and patients behavior and sentiments data. The primary objective of performing healthcare analytics is to gain insights into hospital management, patient records, costs, and diagnosis in order to systemize the process and obtain required data for development of overall healthcare sector. Moreover, analytical testing plays a critical role in end-to-end process of drug development and manufacturing.

Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market: Dynamics

Increasing focus of pharmaceutical manufacturers towards the adoption of quality by design (QbD) and rising preference for outsourcing analytical testing in order to reduce time and cost of overall process are among some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the global healthcare analytical testing services market.

In addition, increasing number of public and private contracts and agreements for research and development outsourcing is another factor expected to further boost growth of the global healthcare analytical testing services market to a certain extent.

However, lack of skilled professionals is a major factor that could hamper growth of the global healthcare analytical testing services market to some extent.

Increasing investments on R&D initiatives by major players and rising demand for specialized analytical testing services are expected to create revenue opportunities for key players operating in the global market over the forecast period.

Going by an optimistic scenario, revenue from the global healthcare analytical testing services market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 14.3% and reach a value of over US$ 10.8 Bn in 2027. This projected growth is attributed to rising penetration of AI in healthcare applications, increasing demand for specialized analytical testing services -such as bioanalytical testing services and batch release testing services -in developing countries, and increasing life-science R&D activities and initiatives. In addition, likely and conservative scenarios indicate CAGR of 12.7% and value of over US$ 9.4 Bn, and CAGR of 11.1% and value of over US$ 8.1 Bn respectively for the same forecast period.

Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Analysis, by Service Type

Among the service type segments, the bioanalytical testing services segment is estimated to account for moderate revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The batch release testing services segment is estimated to account for the second major revenue share in the global market. The bioanalytical testing services segment is expected to register CAGR of over 12.8%, as it is conducted for safety and efficiency.

Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Analysis, by End User

Currently, among the end user segments, the pharmaceutical companies segment accounts for major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The contract research organizations segment is expected to register CAGR of over 12.9%. The contract research organizations segment is anticipated to account for the second highest revenue share in the global market in the near future.

Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Analysis, by Region

The market in North America is expected to account for major revenue share in the global market in terms of revenue and is estimated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Presence of prominent healthcare analytical testing service provider companies, coupled with high investment for development in this sector are major factors driving growth of the healthcare analytical testing services market in North America.

For instance, in November 2015, Merck KGaA acquired Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, which is a US-based company that develops, manufactures, purchases, and distributes various chemicals, biochemicals, and equipment products worldwide. This acquisition focuses on bringing together the products and services, advanced capabilities, and exceptional talent of Merck Millipore and Sigma-Aldrich, in order to create a global leader in the life sciences vertical.

The market in Europe accounts for second-highest revenue share and is expected to register lucrative growth over the next 10 years.

Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Segmentation:

Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Segmentation, by Service Type:

Bioanalytical Testing Services

Cell-Based Assays

Virology Testing

Immunogenicity and Neutralizing Antibody Testing

Biomarker Testing

Pharmacokinetic Testing

Physical Characterization Services

Laser Particle Size Analysis

Thermal Analysis

Image Analysis

Surface Area Analysis

Method Development and Validation

Extractable and Leachable Method Development and Validation

Process Impurity Method Development and Validation

Stability Indicating Method Validation

Other (Cleaning Validation Method Development, Analytical Standard Characterization, and Technical

Consulting)

Raw Material Testing

Complete Compendial Testing

Heavy Metal Testing

Container Testing

Other (Karl Fischer Analysis and Wet Chemistry Analysis)

Batch Release Testing Services

Dissolution Testing

Elemental Impurity Testing

Disintegration Testing

Other (Hardness Testing and Friability Testing)

Stability Testing

Drug Substance Stability Testing

Formulation Evaluation Stability Testing

Accelerated Stability Testing

Other (Photo stability Testing and Comparative Stability Testing)

Microbial Testing

Microbial Limit Testing

Sterility Testing

Endotoxin Testing

Other (Preservative Efficacy Testing and Water Testing)

Environmental Monitoring

Air Testing

Wastewater/ETP Testing

Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Segmentation, by End User:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market Segmentation, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market

Almac Group Limited

Element Materials Technology Group Limited

Eurofins Scientific SE

PPD Development, LP

Source BioScience plc

Intertek Group plc

Laboratory Corporation of America, Inc.

BioReliance Corporation (Merck KGaA)

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

WuXi AppTec, Inc. (WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman) Inc.)

