Construction Project Management Software Market by Product Type (Accounting Integration, Project Management, Contract Management, Estimating, Incident Reporting, Residential/ Commercial, Equipment Management and Others), by Deployment Type (Cloud-Based and On-Premises), by End-Use (Builders and Contractors, Construction Managers and Engineers and Architects), and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global Construction Project Management Software market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.



The global construction project management software market was valued at US$ 1,233.7Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 2,250.8Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



Construction management software is a project management tool specifically designed for construction professional and construction companies. It facilitates secure processing of the construction process for companies, to increase efficiency, accountability and provide smooth processing. This kind of software offers a range of benefits to members of the construction industry, streamlining processes that were done manually, which include communication, decision-making, and job scheduling, among others. Robust growth of the construction sector globally has given a significant boost to construction management software adoption. Construction management software enables firms to collaborate on projects from pcs, laptops, mobile devices, or any other internet-connected devices. This software helps professionals access project-related documents, contracts, drawings, etc. to streamline various processes related to construction activities. Construction management software can be installed on-premise or cloud by firms, as per their convenience. Currently, developed countries have a higher penetration of cloud-based construction management software, while emerging economies are in the process to make a major shift from on premise-based model to a cloud-based model.

Robust growth of the construction sector globally has given a significant boost to construction management software adoption henceforth, augmenting the growth of construction project management software market globally. In addition to this, infused investments and keen focus of government on developing infrastructure, there is a surge of construction projects taking place simultaneously which impacts positively in growth of construction project management software market.

Global Construction Project Management Software Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 20182028

However, lower penetration of construction project management software in developing countries is expected to challenge the growth of the target market, in addition to which, high cost of construction management software decreases adoption by smaller construction firms, which might hinder the market growth. Nonetheless, an increasing number of construction projects specifically in emerging nations presents a great opportunity for construction project management software market to grow globally.

Global construction project management software market is segmented on the basis of product type, deployment type, end use and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into accounting integration, project management, contract management, estimating, incident reporting, residential/ commercial, equipment management and others. Contract management segment accounts for the majority share in the global construction project management software market, while project management segment is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis, deployment type market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premises, and on the basis of end users, the market is segmented into builders and contractors, construction managers and engineers and architects and builders and contractors account for a majority share in the global construction project management software market.

Global Construction Project Management Software Market Attractiveness Analysis by Product, 20122018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and MEA. In which North America accounts for the majority share in the global construction project management software market owing to an increasing number of oil & gas construction projects. Asia Pacific region especially countries like China India Japan and others are expected to have the highest growth rate owing fueled construction activities in the region

The research report on the global construction project management software market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Aconex Ltd. & Primavera, Procore Technologies, Inc., Trimble Navigation Ltd, Odoo SA, BuilderTREND Solutions, Inc., The Sage Group plc and Systemates, Inc.

Key Market Segments:

Type

By Product Type

Accounting Integration

Project Management

Contract Management

Estimating

Incident Reporting

Residential/ Commercial

Equipment Management

By Deployment Type

cloud-based

on-premises

Application

Builders And Contractors

Construction Managers And Engineers

Architects And Builders And Contractors

Key Market Players included in the report:

Aconex Ltd.

Primavera

Procore Technologies Inc.

Trimble Navigation Ltd

Odoo SA

BuilderTREND Solutions Inc.

The Sage Group plc and Systemates Inc

Key Insights Covered: Global Construction Project Management Software Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Construction Project Management Software industry.

2. Global major manufacturers operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Construction Project Management Software industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Construction Project Management Software industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Construction Project Management Software industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Construction Project Management Software industry.

