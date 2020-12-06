Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global (AMER, APAC, BRICS and EMEA) Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market

Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) is a Gram-negative, microaerobic human pathogen and H. pylori infection is strongly related with many gastroduodenal diseases including chronic active gastritis, peptic ulcer diseases, atrophic gastritis, mucosa associated lymphoid tissue (MALT) lymphoma and noncardia gastric cancer. H. pylori infection affects more than half of the adult population worldwide, but the prevalence of H pylori infection varies widely by geographic area, age, race, and socioeconomic status. Usually, the prevalence of H. pylori increases with age in most countries, however a decline in prevalence of H. pylori infection has been observed in recent decades in time trend analysis of several large populations. More than 80% of peptic ulcer diseases are caused by H. pylori infection and the estimated lifetime risk for peptic ulcer disease in H. pylori-infected patients is approximately 15%. Gastric cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide and H. pylori infection is responsible for 74.7% of all noncardia gastric cancer cases. Gastric cancer and peptic ulcer together cause more than a million deaths per year in the world and H. pylori infection always is an important health issue. Various diagnostic methods are developed to detect H. pylori infection and diagnostic tests with both high sensitivity and specificity, exceeding 90%, are necessary for accurate diagnosis of H. pylori infection in clinical practice. Although many diagnostic tests are available now, each method has its own advantages, disadvantages, and limitations. The choice of one method or another could be depended on availability and accessibility of diagnostic tests, level of laboratories, clinical conditions of patients, and likelihood ratio of positive and negative tests on different clinical circumstances. Diagnostic tests are usually divided into invasive (endoscopic-based) and noninvasive methods. Invasive diagnostic tests include endoscopic image, histology, rapid urease test, culture, and molecular methods. Non-invasive diagnostic tests included Non-invasive Techniques, stool antigen test, serological, and molecular examinations. One of the key drivers witnessed in the market is the growing cost-effectiveness of diagnosis and personalized antibiotic therapy. H. pylori bacteria causes ulcer. H. pylori infection requires antibiotic therapy that includes 10-14 days treatment regimen. This treatment regimen comprises of one or two antibiotics such as amoxicillin, tetracycline, metronidazole, or clarithromycin in combination with ranitidine bismuth citrate, bismuth subsalicylate, and a proton pump inhibitor (PPI). Ulcer-related symptoms such as abdominal pain and nausea and inflammation of gastric mucosa can be cured using PPIs or H2 blockers in combination with antibiotics. The cost-effectiveness of antibiotics and the lesser duration of treatment boosts the adoption of antibiotic regimen by healthcare professionals. This in turn, will drive the demand for pre- and post-monitoring tests. In terms of geography, the Europe accounted for the majority market shares during 2017 and this mainly accounted to the growing prevalence of peptic ulcer disease and gastritis. The increasing patient pool looking for the early detection of symptoms and treatment is boosting the demand for helicobacter pylori diagnostics in the region. Owing to the continuous efforts of vendors to develop a vaccination for H. pylori infection and the introduction of improved diagnostic techniques, the market will continue to witness considerable growth in this region during the next four years as well. The helicobacter pylori diagnostics market is characterized by the presence of major vendors and is highly competitive. These vendors compete against each other based on factors including pricing, product differentiation, and advancements in technology. Vendors are highly focusing on expanding their product portfolio and increasing investments in acquiring other players, which will help them increase their revenue shares. Additionally, they are also focusing on the development of vaccines and enhancing their presence in the regional and untapped markets. Hospitals and clinics reduce the overall disease burden and promote health by offering immunoassays and molecular diagnostic techniques. These techniques enable the early diagnosis of infectious and lethal diseases. The patient pool suffering from infectious diseases such as bacterial diseases (enteric bacteria), cancer, and other life-threatening diseases highly rely on hospitals since they have tie-ups with research and developmental centers and research institutes. In 2018, the global Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics market size was 511.5 million US$ and it is expected to reach 838.8 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

Invasive Techniques

Non-invasive Techniques

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market

Sekisui Diagnostics

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Medline Industries

Meridian Bioscience

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Alpha Laboratories

EKF Diagnostics

Quidel

Halyard Health

Cardinal Health

Beckman Coulter

Agilent Technologies

Coris BioConcept

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics industry.

2. Global major manufacturers operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics industry.

Research Methodology: Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global (AMER, APAC, BRICS and EMEA) Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580