The mitochondrial and genetic researcher, Sandro Zumpe, says he has found the reason why COVID-19 does not break out in certain people.

Vaccine based on a previous disease Infection with the SARS-COV-2 virus can trigger the respiratory disease COVID-19. To prevent this from happening, researchers around the world are looking for a vaccine against the SARS-COV-2 virus. Sandro Zumpe now seems to have found it. His premise – children are predominantly immune to the virus. Following this consideration, he found the possible reason for this. “The non-emergence of COVID-19 in children is due to the fact that they have partially undergone the hand-foot-mouth virus,” says the mitochondrial researcher.

The hand-foot-mouth disease is a harmless, yet highly contagious viral infection, which is often contracted silently. The hand-foot-mouth

disease, is mainly caused by Group A Enteroviruses (EV-A).

These include Coxsackie A viruses (A2-A8, A10, A12, A14, A16), human enterovirus 71 (EV71) and newer serotypes. Overall, Coxsackie A16 viruses are the most common cause of hand-foot-and-mouth disease. Also Coxsackievirus A6

and Coxsackievirus A10 are often associated with the disease.

During an outbreak, different strains of the virus can co-circulate.

The virus is transmitted directly from person to person through direct contact with body fluids such as saliva, droplets, the secretion from vesicles or also fecal-oral. In the first days of the infection also from vesicles of the oral mucosa via aerosols when the patient coughs. The pathogens penetrate the body through the oral mucosa or the small intestine and enter the bloodstream via the regional lymph nodes after three days (viremia).

As a rule, children up to the age of ten fall ill. Symptoms are blisters on the hands, feet and in the mouth.

The knowledge gained from this can now of course be extended to other age groups and ensure that every person, every age, receives long-term immunity. It is also interesting to note how children from different countries are immune to different types of the SARS-COV-2 virus and its accompanying mutations.

Based on existing knowledge, it would now be possible to take effective and global action against the virus.

Imprint:

Sandro Zumpe

European Road 21

D-72622 Nürtingen

e-mail:

[email protected]