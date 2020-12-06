Prescriptive Analytics Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Prescriptive Analytics market for 2020-2025.

The “Prescriptive Analytics Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Prescriptive Analytics industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

Download Free Exclusive Free Sample PDF along with few company profiles

https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/6772377/prescriptive-analytics-market

The Top players are

IBM

FICO

Ayata

River Logic

Angoss Software

Profitect

Tibco Software

Frontline Systems

Ngdata

Panoratio. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Software

Services

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Healthcare and life sciences

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Transportation and logistics