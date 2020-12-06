Rams vs Cardinals live stream: How to watch NFL week 13 game online. This Rams vs Cardinals live stream sees two teams looking for comebacks. After both teams saw a tough week 12, this Rams vs Cardinals live stream hinges on both squads trying to see which team can make up for painful losses. Since the teams are fairly well matched on offense, the game will likely come down to defense.

Watch NFL Week 13 Live: https://thesportsdaily.live/nfl/

Watch NFL Week 13 Live: https://thesportsdaily.live/nfl/

The Rams are currently favored by just 2.5 points for this NFL live stream. In fact, the Rams have won the past six encounters with the Cardinals, but this spread is so tight that anything can happen.

Rams vs Cardinals live stream channel, start time

The Rams vs Cardinals live stream begins at 4:05 p.m. ET/ 1:05 p.m. PT today, December 6 on FOX.

Each team has been aggressive in moving the ball. The Cardinals rank second in the league for yardage, with 403.7 yards per game. The Rams are close behind, ranking sixth with 389.2 ypg. But both teams have had difficulty in the past week.

Arizona’s scoring ability is in question after a poor showing against the New England Patriots, in which quarterback Kyler Murray threw for just 170 yards, succeeding on 23 of 34 attempts. He’s been nursing a shoulder injury since week 11’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, though Murray insists that the sprain isn’t affecting his strategy.

Rams’ QB Jared Goff hasn’t suffered any injuries, but his output has also declined. He finished the loss to the San Francisco 49ers at 19-for-31 passing, with only 198 yards and two interceptions.

Assuming each quarterback can get back to top (or even average) performance, the game could come down to defense. And LA holds the advantage here, allowing the second-fewest yards and the fourth-fewest points in the NFL this season. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has the fourth highest number of sacks this season, and he’ll put steady pressure on Murray.

How to watch Rams vs Cardinals live stream with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you’ve had to leave your own “bubble” — or you can’t get FOX where you are for some strange reason — and you can’t watch the Rams vs Cardinals live streams you want, you’re not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won’t hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We’ve tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish’s low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we’re impressed by the service’s ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied.

View Deal

Rams vs Cardinals live streams in the US

In the US, Rams vs Cardinals is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV. The game starts at 4:05 p.m. ET/ 1:05 p.m. PT Sunday, December 6.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn’t include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you’ll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That’s why it’s one of the best streaming services.

It’s a case of “you get what you pay for” as Sling Orange & Blue (which you’d need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don’t want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It’s got a 7-day free trial so you don’t need to pay up front.

View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.

View Deal

How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/nfl-streams-reddit-watch-rams-vs-cardinals-live-stream-reddit-156274201/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/live-watch-rams-vs-cardinals-live-stream-reddit-free-nfl-156274318/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/watch-cardinals-vs-rams-live-streaming-free-nfl-football-match-156274382/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/giants-vs-seahawks-live-stream-info-tv-channel-156274568/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/seahawks-vs-giants-free-live-nfl-football-reddit-stream-hd-156274735/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/eagles-vs-packers-nfl-live-stream-reddit-for-week-13-156274864/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/packers-vs-eagles-live-stream-reddit-free-nfl-football-week13-156274961/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/patriots-vs-chargers-live-stream-reddit-free-120620-nfl-156275087/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/chargers-vs-patriots-live-stream-reddit-nflsunday-night-football-156275209/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/nfl-reddit-streams-live-free-week13-football-watch-online-us-tv-156275298/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/sundays-week-13-nfl-games-2020-football-live-stream-reddit-156275421/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/nfl-redzone-live-stream-start-time-tv-channel-how-to-watch-156275616/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/live-updates-from-week-13-in-the-nfl-156275663/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/patriots-vs-chargers-live-stream-how-to-watch-nfl-week-13-game-156275695/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/rams-vs-cardinals-live-stream-how-to-watch-nfl-week-13-game-on-156275737/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/rams-vs-cardinals-nfl-live-stream-reddit-watch-in-cbs-156275846/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/rams-vs-cardinals-nfl-live-stream-reddit-watch-in-cbs-fox-nfl-156275909/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/cardinals-vs-rams-live-stream-reddit-nfl-action-without-cable-156275978/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/cardinals-vs-rams-live-stream-reddit-free-week13-nfl-game-on-t-156276069/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/giants-vs-seahawks-live-stream-reddit-nfl-week13-game-online-tv-156276133/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/seahawks-vs-giants-live-stream-reddit-start-time-nfl-week-13-156276185/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/nfl-reddit-streams-for-week-13-foorball-clash-recommended-tv–156276257/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/cbs-giants-vs-seahawks-live-nfl-reddit-stream-snf-night-nfl-156276309/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/seahawks-vs-giants-live-stream-start-time-sunday-night-footbal-156276377/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/seahawks-vs-giants-live-stream-watch-nfl-week-13-nfl-156276429/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/eagles-vs-packers-live-stream-start-time-tv-channel-nfl-week–156276512/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/eagles-vs-packers-live-stream-reddit-nfl-week-13-snf-game-from-156276579/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/recommended-nfl-reddit-stream-sunday-nfl-week-13-clash-156276631/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/packers-vs-eagles-live-stream-reddit-for-nfl-snf-game-156276719/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/hd-patriots-vs-chargers-live-reddit-streams-watch-nfl–156276788/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/nfl-streams-reddit-chargers-vs-patriots-week-13-live-free-nfl-tv-156276856/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/rams-vs-cardinals-live-stream-reddit-nfl-week-13-game-preview-156276930/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/cardinals-vs-rams-live-stream-reddit-156276964/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/rams-vs-cardinals-live-stream-reddit-week-13-in-nfl-clash-156277020/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/cardinals-vs-rams-live-stream-reddit-week-13-in-nfl-clash-156277057/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/giants-vs-seahawks-live-stream-reddit-week-13-in-nfl-clash-156277104/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/seahawks-vs-giants-live-stream-reddit-week-13-in-nfl-clash-156277130/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/eagles-vs-packers-live-stream-reddit-week-13-in-nfl-clash-156277166/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/packers-vs-eagles-live-stream-reddit-week-13-in-nfl-clash-156277219/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/patriots-vs-chargers-live-stream-reddit-week-13-in-nfl-clash-156277256/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/chargers-vs-patriots-live-stream-reddit-week-13-in-nfl-clash-156277302/

NFL Sunday Ticket: Rams vs Cardinals is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you’re not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn’t get DirecTV service.

Rams vs Cardinals live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that’s broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Rams vs Cardinals.

Rams vs Cardinals live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Rams vs Cardinals, starting at 9:05 p.m. BST. Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are the standard channels for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you’re an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you’re not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Rams vs Cardinals live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Rams vs Cardinals live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

The Seattle Seahawks (8-3) are back at home and for the next two weeks they’ll be entertaining the two New York/New Jersey teams. First up are the NFC East leading New York Giants (4-7), winners of three straight but down their starting quarterback Daniel Jones after he suffered a hamstring injury last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.