System-in-Package is a technology that accommodates the integration of multiple Integrated Circuits (ICs) into a single semiconductor package. This package possesses the ability to single-handedly perform several operations, since it combines multiple IC functionalities into a single hardware module. Mobile devices such as solid state drives, smartphones, smart automotive components, and media players are usually integrated with such SiP modules. Manufacturers are collectively integrating communication protocols and units such as modems, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth into their SiP modules. This results in higher performance, smaller form factor, and lowered production costs. Investment saved in the production of such modules is used to procure highly-efficient semiconductor testing services.

The global semiconductor testing services market was valued at US$ 11 Bn in 2018, and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. However, fluctuations in batch volumes, order levels, and related service fee rates are estimated to challenge the growth of semiconductor testing service providers on a global scale.

Key Takeaways of Semiconductor Testing Services Market Study

High revenue generation in Taiwan and accelerated growth in countries such as India and China are estimated to enable the semiconductor testing service market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan region to continue recording the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

Telecommunication is the key vertical in the global semiconductor testing services market, and the segment is estimated to generate the highest incremental opportunity among all the verticals in the global market.

Out of all the advanced package testing technologies, Wafer Level Chip Scale Package (WLCSP) testing is estimated to dominate the global semiconductor testing services market throughout the forecast period.

Collaboration with other semiconductor testing service providers, along with strategic mergers and acquisitions, help increase business revenue and develop new innovation strategies, enabling semiconductor testing services market players reach new potential customers and enhance market presence in other regional markets.

“Emerging players in the semiconductor testing services market can focus on entering into partnerships with end-point semiconductor manufacturers and mobile device OEMs in order to enhance their user experience and facilitate the development of highly-efficient electronics and mobile communication devices,” says a PMR analyst.

Focus of Key Market Players on Technological Innovation

These market participants captured 54% of the global semiconductor testing services market in 2018. Other promising players in the global semiconductor testing services market include Bluetest Testservice GmbH, Micross, and Integra Technologies.

Semiconductor testing service providers are acknowledging the challenges that arise in their supply and demand chains, where the volatility of the semiconductor industry results in either an over-supply or under-supply of end products.

Also, gauging the potential of the adverse impact of this volatility presents another challenge, despite having pre-planned measures and contingencies to manage the risk of inventory going obsolete.

Semiconductor testing service providers are entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations with other well-established semiconductor component and device manufactures. This helps them benefit from the operational and testing process expertise of their partners.

