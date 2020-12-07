According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global flexible intermediate bulk container market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC) are large, cubic, and bendable industrial packaging solutions that primarily store dried, granular, or semi-liquid products. They are mainly produced from coated or uncoated woven fabric with loops for convenient storage and transportation. Few commonly used FIBCs include U-panel, circular, four-panel, and baffle bags. These bags store all kinds of toxic, non-toxic, and free-flowing products, including chemicals, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, agricultural items, and food products. As a result, FIBCs are extensively used across several industries, such as construction, mining, manufacturing, agriculture, waste handling, etc.

FIBCs are widely adopted for packaging and prolonged storage of several food products, including grains, vegetables, cereals, food enzymes, etc. They are also used to stock and transport various construction materials, such as charcoal, cement, and sand. Additionally, the increasing demand for lightweight, sterile, biodegradable, and bulk packaging materials for pharmaceutical products is further propelling the market for FIBCs. Furthermore, the emergence of food-grade FIBC bags that are made up of virgin polypropylene resins for increasing the shelf life of perishable goods, will continue to drive the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global flexible intermediate bulk container market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global flexible intermediate bulk container market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product and end use industry.

Breakup by Product:

Type A

Type B

Type C

Type D

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Bag Corp.

Berry Global Inc.

Bulk Lift International LLC

Global-Pak Inc.

Greif Inc.

Isbir Sentetik Dokuma Sanayi A.S.

Langston Companies Inc.

LC Packaging International BV

Plastipak Group

Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd

