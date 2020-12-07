According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Metering Pump Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global metering pump market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Metering pump is an industrial equipment that transfers fluids to other streams or vessels at an extremely precise flow rate and discharge pressure. It primarily includes fixed displacement metering pumps that adjust the flow rate according to the speed of the motor, and variable displacement metering pumps which move a consistent amount of fluid independent of the speed of the motor. These pumps are widely used across various diverse industries, including chemical, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, paper and pulp, agriculture, mining, etc.

The growing adoption of metering pumps for wastewater treatment across the mining, pharmaceutical, and oil and gas refining industries, is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, extensive applications of metering pumps in the chemical processing industry to inject acids, alkalis, solvents, alcohol, sensitive fluids, etc., are also catalyzing the global market. The rapid integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) has led to several product innovations in the sector. Furthermore, the growing popularity of smartphone-compatible systems with digital pumping solutions will continue to augment the demand for metering systems in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global metering pump market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global metering pump market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Diaphragm Pumps

Piston Pumps

Others

Breakup by Application:

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Oil & Gas

Chemical Processes

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Paper & Pulp

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Grundfos

IDEX Corporation

LEWA (Nikkiso Co. Ltd.)

Mcfarland-Tritan LLC

Milton Roy Company (Ingersoll Rand)

ProMinent GmbH

Seepex GmbH

Seko S.P.A

SPX Flow Technology Norderstedt GmbH

Swelore Engineering Private Limited

Verder Group

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Spirax-Sarco Engineering)

