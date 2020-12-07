According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Water Purifier Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the India water purifier market exhibited steady growth during 2014-2019. Water purifier refers to a filtering device used for removing chemicals, suspended solids, gases, and biological contaminants from water. It helps in making the water suitable for drinking purposes along with retaining all the essential proteins and minerals. As a result, they are widely used across the industrial, commercial, and residential sectors.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-water-purifier-market/requestsample

Rising consumer health concerns towards the high prevalence of water-borne diseases are augmenting the demand for water purifiers in India. The increasing use of water purifying chemicals, coupled with the growing water pollution levels, is also propelling the market growth. Rapid urbanization, along with the elevating consumer disposable levels has increased the per-capita expenditures on high-end water purifiers. The emergence of energy-efficient and eco-friendly product variants, such as gravity-based water purifiers, is further bolstering the market growth in India. Moreover, the introduction of technologically advanced water purifiers with activated carbon filtration, reverse osmosis, and polisher modules, is expected to drive the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the India water purifier market to continue its stable growth during the next five years.

Breakup by Technology Type:

Gravity Purifiers

RO Purifiers

UV Purifiers

Sediment Filter

Water Softener

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Direct Sales

Online

Breakup by End User:

Industrial

Commercial

Household

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3302IO5

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 |

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800