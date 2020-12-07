According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Solar Backsheet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global solar backsheet market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. A solar backsheet is the outermost layer of a photovoltaic (PV) unit that is designed to shield the inner components of the solar photovoltaic panel from external forces or stress. It is commonly made of a polymer or a combination of polymers based on fluoride and non-fluoride materials. It is highly robust in nature and is widely utilized for protecting the electrical components and solar cells from ultraviolet (UV) radiations, humidity, vapor penetration, dust and chemicals. It also possesses high electrical insulation while offering stability across a wide range of temperatures.

The market is primarily driven by increasing installations of roof-top solar panel units across residential and commercial segments. This is being supported by an enhanced focus on sustainable development and the rising need for lowering carbon emissions. Along with this, governments of numerous countries are undertaking initiatives to promote the use of renewable energy sources for various industrial processes. They are also offering subsidies, tax rebates and investment tax credits to common masses for utilizing eco-friendly measures in daily activities, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, various private and public companies are heavily investing in the development of the solar PV infrastructure due to the presence of immense growth potential, which, in turn, is providing an impetus to the market growth. The market is further driven by the development of advanced fluoropolymer backsheets that provide enhanced hydrolytic stability as well as resistance to extreme weather conditions. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include continually declining costs of PV components, development of micro-grid networks to meet the rising off-grid energy demands and the continual research and development (R&D) activities conducted by the players. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to witness moderate growth during 2020-2025.

On the basis of the type, the market has been bifurcated into fluoropolymer and non-fluoropolymer.

Based on the installation technique, the market has been divided into floating power plant, ground mounted and roof mounted.

On the basis of the thickness, the market has been classified into less than 100mm, 100mm-500mm, and more than 500mm.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into utility, industrial, commercial, residential and military.

On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players. Some of these players include 3M Company, Arkema S.A., Astenik Solar Inc., COVEME SPA (MH & RE. S.p.A.), Dupont De Nemours, Inc., KREMPEL GmbH, Targray Technology International Inc., Toray Industries, Inc., Toyo Aluminium K.K., and ZTT International Limited (Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co., Ltd.).

