According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fabric Softeners and Conditioners Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global fabric softeners and conditioners market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Fabric softeners and conditioners refer to the chemical substances that are used for softening and maintaining fabric quality. They are generally produced from microemulsion and macroemulsion polymers. These polymers contain small molecules that stick to the oil or dirt particles and separate them from the cloth fiber. Fabric softeners and conditioners are majorly added with detergents to maintain the natural elasticity and to impart lasting fragrance to the cloth. They also prevent the damage caused by the regular washing and static built-up in the machine.

The expanding textile industry, coupled with the rising demand for premium apparel to be washed and maintained using high-quality products, is augmenting the demand for fabric softeners and conditioners. The growing adoption of such products in laundry and dry-cleaning applications for preventing fabrics from stretching, fading, and accumulating lint, is also bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns towards the disposal of chemical detergents into waterbodies have led to the emergence of natural and organic ingredients. The growing awareness towards several benefits of organic softeners and conditioners in reducing exposure to various hazardous chemicals is also propelling the product demand. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global fabric softeners and conditioners market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Breakup by Form:

Liquid

Dryer Sheets

Others

Breakup by Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Application:

Household

Commercial

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Amway (Alticor)

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corporation

Marico Limited

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser

C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Unilever Plc.

