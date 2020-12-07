TMR’s recent study on the cell separation technology market offers its readers a holistic market overview backed by comprehensive assessment of the global cell separation technology landscape. The TMR publication on the cell separation technology market assesses the landscape in terms of historical and current market situation, and includes a forecast for the period of 2019-2027. Readers are able to make key decisions pertaining to their businesses with the help of the market findings and exclusive cell separation technology market insights included in the extensive study. TMR’s report also provides an analysis of the key cell separation technology market dynamics that are likely to influence the market in the foreseeable future. The cell separation technology market report delivers a detailed understanding of the key industry trends and developments made by cell separation technology market players. The TMR publication is divided into sections to aid readers in gaining an individual understanding of the cell separation technology market.

The unique ability of stem cells to regenerate has resulted in their growing use in the regeneration of tissues and organs over the past two decades, albeit with wavering degrees of success. As healthcare and clinical research, in wake of the expanding biotechnology industry, continue to embrace stem cell research to improve therapeutics for chronic illnesses, cell separation and sorting techniques that aid in improving research results are gaining major impetus. Cell separation technologies are experiencing tremendous growth on account of the growing mortality and morbidity rate of chronic diseases, which has led to the rising demand for cell therapies for effectively treating such diseases.

Technological developments have resulted in the expansion of the application areas of existing cell separation techniques. This is further supported by the increasing patient pool across the globe. Transparency Market Research (TMR) recently published an extensive study on the cell separation technology market, with a positive perspective of the industry, owing to the aforementioned factors. The study unveils the key elements driving industry growth, while elaborating the developments witnessed across the cell separation technology market.

The cell separation technology market is likely to generate a revenue of ~ US$ 5.5 Bn in 2019, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 12% during the period of forecast. Advancements in technology that has led to continuous innovations is a key factor driving single cell identification and analysis. The growing popularity of single use cell separation techniques and innovation, including microraft, and the use of picodroplet technology is a major trend that is expected to influence the cell separation technology market through the period of assessment.

Key Players of Cell Separation Technology Market Report:

Key players operating in the global cell separation technology market include: Akadeum Life Sciences, STEMCELL Technologies, Inc., BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Miltenyi Biotech, 10X Genomics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Zeiss, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN

