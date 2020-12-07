The data science platform is a package of different tools which takes care of the entire data modeling process. Data science platform gives power data scientists to carve out valuable insights from data collected at sources. The data science platform gives an advantage to businesses to make data-driven decisions to maximize their output and enhance customer satisfaction. Moreover, Data science tools create value by mining large amounts of structured and unstructured data to identify patterns that can help an organization to more effectively manage costs and achieve competitive advantage. For example, logistics companies analyze weather conditions, traffic patterns, and other factors to improve delivery speeds and reduce costs. As technology is developing day by day, the data science platform provides better flexibility and scalability by adding the latest data science tools to the inventory.

Latest released the research study on Global Data Science Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Data Science Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Data Science Platform. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM Corporation (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Alphabet Inc. (Google) (United States),SAP (Germany),SAS Institute Inc. (United States),Alteryx, Inc. (United States),Altair Engineering, Inc. (United States),RapidMiner, Inc. (United States),Cloudera, Inc. (United States),MathWorks (Australia).

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand from End-Use Industries owing to Flexible and Collaborative Environments

Enable Organizations to Incorporate Data-Driven Decisions into Operational and Customer-Facing Systems

Reduction in Redundancy and Stimulates Innovation

Increased Efficiency, And Generation of New Revenue Streams

Market Influencing Trends:

Integration of Data into the Core Business Processes Has Grown Significantly

Rise of automated Data Science and Machine Learning

Super-sized Data Science in the Cloud

Advances in Quantum Computing

Restraints that are major highlights:

Variation in Prices owing to the Deployment Type, Cloud or On-premise

Data Privacy and Security, Hidden Security Vulnerabilities

Opportunities

Pattern Identification Helps Institutions and Companies Recognize New Market Opportunities

High Investment Made by Enterprises owing to Changes in Technology

The Global Data Science Platform Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Automation Tools, Proprietary or GUI-Driven Data Science Platforms, Code-First Data Science Platforms), Function (Marketing & Sales, Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Customer Support, Others (Operation and HR)), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-based), Industry Vertical (Information Technology and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Government and Defense, BFSI, Others), Component (Software, Services)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Data Science Platform Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Data Science Platform Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Data Science Platform market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Data Science Platform Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Data Science Platform

Chapter 4: Presenting the Data Science Platform Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Data Science Platform market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Data Science Platform Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

