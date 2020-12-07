The global venous stents market accounted to US$ 829.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1,727.4 Mn by 2025.

Europe is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. Europe market is driven by the factors such as, rise in the prevalence of the chronic veins disease and the initiation for the clinical trials for the venous stents in the region.

Incidence rates for deep venous thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) increases with increasing age in both men and women. Globally the geriatric population is increasing, every country is experiencing the rise in older population. According to the United Nations data from World Population Prospects 2017, 962 million people are aged 60 or over in the world and is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050 and 3.1 billion by 2100. It also mentioned that Europe is having the largest share of old aged population about 25%. Thus, the growing geriatric population, increases the applications of venous stents and eventually favors market growth.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

The major players operating in the venous stents market includes Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R Bard (acquired by BD), Jotech GMBH (acquired by Cryolife, Inc.), Cook, W.L Gore & Associates, Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GMBH, Medtronic, Medica Germany GMBH & Co. KG, and Cordis (acquired by Cardinal Health).

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Venous Stents Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global venous stents market by technology was led by iliac vein stent technology segment. In 2017, the ablation devices segment held a largest market share of 73.9% of the venous stents market, by technology. However, the wallstent technology segment is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the advantages of the technology combined with lower risk of complications.

The market for venous stents market is expected to grow due to the rising prevalence of venous diseases, technological advancement in stent technology and rising global geriatric population. The market is likely to get impacted due to the restraining factors such as stringent regulations for approval and high cost of surgical procedures. The market players have an opportunity to grow in the emerging nations whereas the trend in the development of advanced venous stents are likely to boost the market in the coming future.

Report Scope:

This report is a business analysis that examines market trends for Venous Stents. The report includes sections on the following topics

Current prevalence of Venous Stents, trend analysis and factors influencing future incidence.

Market analysis by treatment type, including annual incidence and trend analysis.

Risk factors and other drivers that may impact the future incidence of Venous Stents.

Review of the major market opportunities by identifying specific high-growth and emerging market opportunities.

Market share and information on key market players.

Analysis and forecast of the revenues for Venous Stents for the global market, major market subsegments subdivided by geographic region and further, by selected country.

Detailed review of the current products, their indications for all identified market segments.

Profile of the individual market subsegments within the major market segments analyzed and the distinguishing features of each of the market subsegments.

Report Includes:

Detailed overview of the Venous Stents and corresponding global markets

Country specific data and analysis for France, Germany, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, India, China, Japan, United States, Canada, Middle East and Africa

Evaluation of market dynamics with a focus on increasing prevalence of Venous Stents cases, technological advancements

A look into regulatory environment, new products launces and technological advancements, and current strategies within the market

Continued..

