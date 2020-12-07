Steering Wheel Switches Market will exceed USD 2.5 billion by 2025.The increasing production & consumption of passenger carrying vehicles (PCVs) across the globe is generating demand for steering wheel switches. Optimization in the ergonomic design of switches is aiding to reduce the size of buttons. Companies are offering several features, such as haptic feedback and illumination, to confirm the touch. Increasing advancements in sensor technologies are leading to the development of more precise automotive switches, offering enhanced safety and functionalities. The integration of cruise control, infotainment, and telematics features into steering wheel switches is further attributing to industry expansion. Drivers can easily shift to the auto-driving mode by pressing buttons equipped on the steering wheel.

The increasing demand for luxury & sports vehicles in the U.S., the UK, and Germany will elevate the product demand in the region. The rising consumer disposable income in Asia Pacific is expected to create a huge demand for steering wheel switches in the aftermarket. Leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, such as Volvo, Mercedes, and MAN, are making large investments to improve driver safety. These companies are focusing on deploying advanced steering wheel systems in vehicles to offer enhanced driving flexibility. This will create a huge demand for steering wheel switches in the light & heavy-duty commercial vehicle segment.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2374

However, the increasing implementation of automotive displays is posing challenges to the steering wheel switches market growth. These panels are equipped with several functions such as air-conditioning control, multimedia control, and telecommunication control. The implementation of these screens is leading to reduction in the number of switches on the steering wheel. Companies are developing panels with advanced technologies, such as LED, OLED, and AMOLED, to enhance the performance of the system.

The push switches segment in the steering wheel switches market of the industry is expected to witness modest growth over the forecast timeline owing to the increasing requirement in vehicles to perform several applications. OEMs are majorly deploying push switches in steering wheels due to their easy operability and enhanced functionality. The seesaw type switches are gaining traction in the industry to perform cruise functions and audio controlling operations.

The introduction of large touchscreen displays is further posing a challenge to industry growth. Additionally, these panels are integrated with android or iOS operating systems to enhance user performance. Touchscreen displays offer more features & controls compared to steering wheel switches, hampering steering wheel switches market expansion.

Automakers are integrating adaptive cruise control systems into their vehicles to offer enhanced fuel economy, better driving comfort, and avoid speeding augmenting steering wheel switches market. These technologies are aimed at providing increased safety to passengers by automatically optimizing the vehicle acceleration speed. The switches to shift to the cruise control mode are generally integrated with steering wheels of vehicles. These aid drivers to shift driving modes easily and quickly. Cruise control systems are majorly used in luxurious & premium passenger cars to improve vehicle performance. With the rise in sales of premium class vehicles across the globe, the demand for cruise control steering switches will elevate significantly.

Get this report Customized to your [email protected] https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2374

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 4. Steering Wheel Switches Market, By Vehicle (Revenue, Shipments)

4.1. Key trends by vehicle

4.1.1. PCV

4.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025

4.1.2. LCV

4.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025

4.1.3. HCV

4.1.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025

Chapter 5. Steering Wheel Switches Market, By Product (Revenue, Shipments)

5.1. Key trends by product 77

5.1.1. Push

5.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025

5.1.2. See-saw

5.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025

Chapter 6. Steering Wheel Switches Market, By Distribution Channel (Revenue, Shipments)

6.1. OEM

6.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025

6.2. Aftermarket

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @

https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/steering-wheel-switches-market

About Us: –

DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: [email protected]