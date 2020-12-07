Ziziphus Jujube Ziziphi Extract Market Introduction:

Ziziphus jujube ziziphi a well-known china origin herb, known for its liver-healthy and anti-anxiety properties and it is an excellent choice for kava replacement as well. The fruit is also known as Chinese date. The jujube extract contains flavonoids, sugars, calcium, phosphorus, fiber, iron and Vitamins A, B2 and C, betulin, betulinic acid, coumarin, jujubosides, oleanic acid, ceanothic acid, sapponins and ursolic acid etc. Jujube extract is useful in treatment of various conditions such as anxiety, tumor growth inhibition, hearth health, weight management etc.Thus market demand from pharmaceutical markets segment is higher and expected to grow at a significant rate over near future.

Ziziphus jujube ziziphi fruits and seeds both are used as medicines. The extract is used in treatment of insomnia.

Ziziphus Jujube Ziziphi Extract Market Segmentation:

Ziziphus jujube ziziphi extract market is segmented on the basis of its applications into different industries which include health supplements, pharmaceutical, skin care and culinary uses. The ziziphus jujube ziziphi extract demand is higher from health supplements market application segment as it is used in health supplements required for mind relaxation, stress reduction , sleep disorders, and it is safe and healthy. Ziziphus jujube ziziphi fruits are also consumed as snack options. Demand from skin care market segment is expected to increase significantly due to increasing demand for natural and organic skin care and personal care products.

Ziziphus jujube ziziphi extract market is further segmented on the basis of forms available in the market as liquid ziziphus extract and powder ziziphus extract. The liquid extract is alcohol free and used for combining it with other herbal extract such as ginger and peppermint for preparation of various medicines, thus possess significant market demand. The powder form is commonly used in culinary application and health supplements.

Ziziphus jujube ziziphi extract market is further segmented on basis of regions which includes North America and Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Asia pacific excluding Japan. China in Asia Pacific region is major producers and exporter in global ziziphus jujube ziziphi extract market. North America and Japan are major importers and consumers. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as another major consumer due to increasing demand from health supplements markets segment.

Ziziphus Jujube Ziziphi Extract Market Drivers:

Ziziphus jujube ziziphi extract possess high demand in various application due to its versatile medicinal properties and uses in different products. Principle factors driving market demand are continuous rising demand for weight management and other brain health supplements due to rising obesity and rapidly growing number of consumers seeking health supplements related to mental health, stress and anxiety management etc. It is also used as popular kava replacement which is another extract taken as supplement for anxiety, stress management and insomnia. Use of kava is inhibited in various countries as according to few studies kava damages liver, this is expected to fuel market demand for ziziphus jujube ziziphi extract as it is used as replacement of kava in various health supplements. Various properties of ziziphus jujube ziziphi extract as natural medicine for digestive system, weight management, immune system booster, cancer treatment and blood pressure helper etc. are factors driving market demand for ziziphus jujube ziziphi extract.

Ziziphus Jujube Ziziphi Market Key Players:

Few player operating in global ziziphus jujube ziziphi market include Hawaii Pharma Llc, Shaanxi NHK Technology Co., Ltd. Tropilab Inc, Shaanxi Sinuote Biotech Co., Ltd., Lanzhou Waltlets Biotech Co., Ltd., Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.Ltd, Domin Foodstuff Co.Ltd., Shanghai Gosun Biotechnologies Co., Ltd., and Evergreen Biotech Inc. Increasing market demand for ziziphus jujube ziziphi extract from pharmaceutical and health supplement segments is encouraging market players to enter in global ziziphus jujube ziziphi market to grab market opportunity and value share.